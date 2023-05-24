DECATUR — Decatur native Roe Skidmore will be a featured guest at Fans Field of Dreams Day on Saturday, June 3.

Fans Field is at the corner of Woodford Street and Garfield Avenue in Decatur.

Skidmore, one of of only living Major League players with a perfect batting average, played part of his 10-year minor league career at Fans Field and will throw the first pitch during an exhibition game planned for 2 p.m. that day. Players will be wearing shirts emblazoned with the names of former Decatur Commodores players. A post-game celebration will be held at 6 p.m. at Doherty's Pub. The stadium was demolished in 1974.

A limited-edition set of 10 baseball cards will be available at the game at a cost of $10 and Fans Field T-shirts will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. At the post-game party, an auction will include a drawing by former Major League pitcher and Commodore player John D’Acquisto donated by Randy Inman and the Bone Dome in Bethany.

Admission to the exhibition game is free.

A look back at the Decatur Commodores 1941 1948 1955 1927 1958 1959 1941 1940 1957 1955 1969 1955 1952 1940