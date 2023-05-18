DECATUR — Permits for July 4 fireworks displays are now available at the Macon County Clerk’s Office in the Macon County Office Building at 114 S. Main St., room 104.

The permits are for locations outside the incorporated areas of the county and permits for July 4 displays must be filed by June 16. For displays on any other day outside of July 4, a permit must be obtained 15 days prior to the date of the display, according to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.

All permits require the approval of the fire protection district chief in the location where the fireworks will be set off.

A permit is not valid until returned to the county clerk’s office for signature and the stamping of the Macon County seal; the permit fee is $10 and all applicants must show proof they have completed the annual Consumer Fireworks Test. Applicants must also provide proof of insurance for a sum no less than $1 million.

The county clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is closed May 29 for Memorial Day and June 19 for Juneteenth Independence Day.

🎆 From the Archives: Fourth of July in Central Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady during Fourth of July Parade in Downs Tim Phillips of Lincoln walks with American flag Annual parades with local school bands Captain Rat greets fans at Normal's Fairview Park Fireworks Displays Youngsters perform during "Celebrate America" Organizers hope to repeat the event every Fourth of July The McManus family celebrated the Fourth Sites for Sounds Fourth full of fun options Fourth of July marked by OpSail 2000 Fourth of July to be given gay observance A park celebration for the Fourth of July Matt Hedeman showed his colors during Fourth of July Parade Relaxing picnic fare for the Fourth of July