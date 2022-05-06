Food, services take center stage at the Chamber Business Expo in Decatur

DECATUR — Busey Bank Mortgage Loan Officer Matt Danbury was one of the faces visitors saw while winding through the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Chamber Business Expo on Friday.

“We like to engage with the community, get our product out there,” he said. “Let everybody know we’re here.”

Numerous local businesses put their products and services on display Friday at the event held at the Decatur Civic Center.

Restaurants had their own opportunity to interact with customers at the Taste of Decatur during the lunch time. The owners of Si's Cake Shop have been working from their home creating specialty cakes. Their first visit to the expo was successful. The cake company won the Taste of Decatur’s Best in Taste Sweets category and the People’s Choice. Bobbie Lane’s BBQ won the Best in Taste Savory award.

Si's Cake Shop owners Andre Oliveira and his wife, Simoni, got to interact with customers during the expo to promote their Brazilian cake products. “It’s an online shop, so far,” Andre Oliveira said. “It’s time to grow and make sure that more people from the Decatur and Mount Zion area try it.”

Throughout the expo, businesses offered freebies to entice potential customers.

Busey Bank set out many items ideal for a party, including bottle openers, pizza cutters and can sleeves. The employees even encouraged visitors to register for a drawing of party sets. Busey Bank has participated in the annual expo for several years.

Danbury specializes in mortgages. “So every chance I get, I like to talk to customers about the different opportunities for loans,” he said. “There’s a lot going on.”

Macon Resources Inc. case manager Amber Chandler brought a couple of clients to the expo. “They love stuff like this,” she said.

MRI had an outdoor event planned for Friday that was canceled because of the weather. “This is better,” said Matt Gregory. “There’s lots of cool stuff.”

According to Mirinda Rothrock, Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce president, the vendors and local businesses were ready to gather again with their customers and other businesses. “Everyone is really excited and ready to get out,” she said. “Folks are ready to get together, network and talk.”

Along with the opportunity to present their products, businesses used the expo to meet potential employees. “It’s a great time to talk about job opportunities,” Rothrock said. “You can talk about your products, your services, your wants and needs.”

Lori Kearns has promoted Millikin University during several expo events. She admits she was ready to interact with the community as well.

“Everybody is ready to get back after COVID,” she said. “Folks are excited to see each other and see what each of us have to offer. There’s lots of smiles and lots of information exchanged. It’s exactly what we need right now.”

Radical Reveal was a newcomer to the expo. Owner Jessica Dates is a licensed cosmetologist who brought her skin and hair products with her. Visitors were sent home with small samples of the body butter in three different scents. “I noticed Decatur has very windy weather,” she said. “That can dry your skin out a lot.”

The next step for Radical Reveal is to open a brick-and-mortar store. The products were available for sale in 2020, while other salons were forced to close because of the pandemic.

Dates also took the opportunity to speak to the public about Radical Refuge. “We saw a need for diverse outreach when we came to Decatur,” Dates said. “We want people to feel like they’re welcome.”

Outreach opportunities include a food pantry, gardens, prayer lines, defense classes and retreats. “We want to get some more community support,” Dates said.

Businesses utilized various decorations for their displays to attract potential customers. Photo opportunities, raffle prizes, and other colorful presentations could be seen down each row of vendors. “There’s a lot of candy bowls and ink pens,” Rothrock said.

Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, brought one of the large playhouses they are raffling. “We have three of them,” said Julia Livingston, executive director.

Visitors doubled their opportunity to win when they registered for the CASA raffle during the expo.

“What’s nice is every single dollar from the ticket sales comes directly to our mission,” Livingston said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

