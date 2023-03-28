FORSYTH — The village of Forsyth will host its Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Forsyth Park, 500 W. Weaver Road.
Approximately 4,000 Easter eggs will be hidden at the free event. The Easter Bunny is expected to stop by. Early arrival is suggested.
Children will be placed in age-appropriate groups.
For more information, visit the Forsyth Facebook page.
From the archives: Easter in Decatur
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
MEMORY LANE: Easter egg hunt
History Corner: A Look Back
Memory Lane
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!