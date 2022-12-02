 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forsyth tree lighting ceremony set for Sunday

FORSYTH — Forsyth will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and festivities 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 501 Forsyth Parkway.

Parking will be available at the high school's nearby athletic fields.

Activities will include Santa and Mrs. Claus, music by Maroa-Forsyth High School, crafts with the Maroa-Forsyth FFA, s'mores, hot chocolate, carriage rides and books from Forsyth Public Library.

The tree lighting will be held at 6:15 p.m.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

