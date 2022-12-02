Forsyth tree lighting ceremony set for Sunday

FORSYTH — Forsyth will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and festivities 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 501 Forsyth Parkway.
Parking will be available at the high school's nearby athletic fields.
Activities will include Santa and Mrs. Claus, music by Maroa-Forsyth High School, crafts with the Maroa-Forsyth FFA, s'mores, hot chocolate, carriage rides and books from Forsyth Public Library.
The tree lighting will be held at 6:15 p.m.
Before dusting off your decorations and hanging you ornaments, the age-old question must be asked: Whether to use a fake or real Christmas tree this holiday season. While a plastic tree may be more convenient, Greg Hann, owner of Hann’s Christmas Tree Farm in Oregon, Wis., helps shed some light on the benefits that a real Christmas tree can bring to not only your home, but the local ecosystem as well.
Argentina soccer fans watch their team's World Cup game against Poland, hosted by Qatar, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Gustavo Garello
The cook wearing a Messi mask, an Argentine-motif soccer jersey and holding a mock World Cup trophy, fist bumps a client at a restaurant inside the Central Market on the day the Argentine team will play Poland at the World Cup, hosted by Qatar, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, early Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Gustavo Garello
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats during play on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Gary Day
Singer Yolanda Adams performs after President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, lit the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Britain's Prince William, left, and Kate, Princess of Wales, center left, join with Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, center right, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, right, in pushing a green button described as a button to illuminate buildings in Boston in green light, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston. The couple are making their first trip to the U.S. in eight years. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Breezy Johnson, of the United States, skis during a women's downhill training run at a World Cup event in Lake Louise, Alberta, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Frank Gunn
Attorney General Merrick Garland listens to a question at a news conference about a jury's verdict against members of the Oath Keepers and the Justice Department's intervention to try to bring improvements to the beleaguered water system in Jackson, Miss., at the Justice Department in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Joining Garland from left, are U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Environment and Natural Resources Division. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
A photo of late Chinese President Jiang Zemin is seen on a big screen during the evening news broadcast of his death at a mall in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrives for leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Jeffries has been elected House Democratic leader and will become in the new year the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
A person attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, cries as she listens to family members talk about the victims, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
A member of the ASC Vivaux Sauvagere local football club watches the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Tunisia on television in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
People stand on lava rock from a previous eruption near the Mauna Loa volcano as it erupts Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Children run on blackened lava rock from a previous eruption near the Mauna Loa volcano as it erupts Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
A man looks on as lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
River Ganges is seen flowing near Devprayag in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Devprayag is a town where Alaknanda River meets the Bhagirathi river and both rivers thereafter flow on as the Ganges river. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
Los Angeles Kings center Jaret Anderson-Dolan, left, chases the puck while under pressure from Seattle Kraken right wing Daniel Sprong during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
A woman poses for a photograph during a NFT event called The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Miami. The NFT by artist Daniel Arsham titled Ares House, features a virtual home inside the Greek God Ares, designed for The Row. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez hugs his brother, Toronto Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez (41), after an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The Pelicans won 126-108. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Katherine McPhee and David Foster perform during the 90th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands illuminated following the 90th annual lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
This aerial image shows a fallen tree that damaged Ezekiel Baptist Church on West End Street In the aftermath from Tuesday's severe weather, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Protesters step on pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against China's brutal crackdown on the ethnic group Uyghurs, in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. In September the U.N. accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Pope Francis looks at an acrobat of the "Black Blues Brothers" performing during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican for his weekly general audience, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Australia's Milos Degenek celebrates his team victory during the World Cup group D soccer match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Australia's soccer team players celebrate their victory during the World Cup group D soccer match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Australia's Craig Goodwin, front, fights for the ball with Denmark's Rasmus Kristensen during the World Cup group D soccer match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Switzerland's Stefan Rogentin prepares to start during a men's World Cup downhill training run Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Argentina's Lionel Messi waves to the fans after the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Argentina won 2-0. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
Friends and family pray outside a damaged mobile home, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Flatwood, Ala., the day after a severe storm swept through the area. Two people were killed in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Virginia Commonwealth guard Zeb Jackson (2) steals the ball from Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Seigel Center in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
A general view of the stadium during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Argentina's Julian Alvarez, front left, is embraced by teammate Enzo Fernandez (24) after scoring a goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny celebrates after saving a penalty kick by Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, takes control of the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, right, and Poland's Piotr Zielinski fight for the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
People sit to wait for fireworks as part of the World Cup soccer tournament FIFA fan festival on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
A Mexico fan on the stands reacts at the end of the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Mexico won 2-1 but failed to advance in the tournament. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Sharahili, center left, and Mexico's Henry Martin vie for the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
A huge word cup trophy is illuminated by fire in the center of the pitch before the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
A fan wearing Mexican La Catrina style makeup on the stands waits for the start of the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Security personnel remove a pitch invader who ran into the field during a World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Tunisia's Aissa Laidouni, right, fights for the ball with France's Dayot Upamecano during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Spectators wait for the start of the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
France's Randal Kolo Muani, right, fights for the ball with Tunisia's Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
