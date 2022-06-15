Grand Levee celebration planned at Vandalia Statehouse

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Statehouse Historic Site will host a Grand Levee celebration June 17-18.

The statehouse is Illinois' oldest state capitol and was in use when Vandalia was the seat of Illinois state government. A Grand Levee celebration is the receptions that took place during the 1800s to honor government dignitaries and important visitors.

The Grand Levee will begin Friday, June 17, with an old-fashioned ham and bean dinner, funnel cakes, kettle korn, porkrinds and lemon shakeups from 5 to 7 p.m. and bluegrass music by the Salt Creek String Band.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, there will be vendors, a children's area with historic games, a petting zoo, and an egg-toss game, and free trolley rides of historic Vandalia, a display by the 17th Missouri Company G., U.S. Volunteer Infantry, performances by the Dulcimer Guy and an old-time medicine show by Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie.

Sweet Silhouette will offer free portrait silhouette cuttings until 2 p.m. Saturday, and members of the Fayette Art Connection will present live painting demonstrations.

Randy Duncan, who portrays Abraham Lincoln, will appear in the House of Representatives chamber at 1 p.m. and blacksmith Bryan Headley, featured on RFD TV, will demonstrate how to make an unfolded cross, which will be given away to one audience member.

This event is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Resources, the Old Capitol Foundation, and the Vandalia Tourism Commission.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

