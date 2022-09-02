Grownups are invited to a Zoo-riffic Evening at Decatur zoo

DECATUR — It’s time to party with the animals.

Flight of Fancy, a Zoo-rific Evening, will be Saturday, Sept. 10, at Scovill Zoo. The adult-only event will allow patrons to enjoy the animals as well as a buffet meal prepared by Richland Community College Chef Brian Tucker, unique desserts, beverages, entertainment, auctions and other activities. Several animals will also be fed by guests.

“It’s a really fun, adult night at the zoo,” said Aly Delatte, director of the Decatur Parks Foundation.

Guests can order tickets until the day of the event; however, advance tickets are encouraged by visiting the Scovill Zoo website or calling the Decatur Park Foundation at 217-422-5911.

According to Delatte, the annual event has raised approximately $350,000 for Scovill Zoo’s capital improvements throughout the years. “It’s a longstanding event,” she said.

This is the first year back after the Zoo-rific Evening took a two-year break due to the COVID pandemic.

The recent improvements and additions to the zoo include the zebra and penguin exhibits. Because the Scovill is an accredited zoo, the park district partners with other zoos to obtain many of the animals.

“So the funding for those animals is very important,” Delatte said. “But a lot of (the funds) went to the capital infrastructure for those exhibits.”

The Zoo-rific guests will have the opportunities to feed some of the animals, including the camels, Jack and Finnegan. “We’re there for one night only, so we don’t want to be intrusive,” Delatte said. “But we’ll get a behind the scenes tour.”