Hansbro selected to serve on Decatur Park District board

DECATUR — The Decatur Park Board of Commissioners has selected Shelith Hansbro to fill a Decatur Park District board.

Formal action is expected when the board meets Aug. 17. If approved, she will fill the seat previously held by Matt Whitehead, the term of which is set to expire in April 2023.

“The Board of Commissioners were impressed by Hansbro’s leadership experience, and commitment to public service,” said Bob Brilley II, president of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners. "She’s a good fit for the role and we are confident she will uphold the mission of the Decatur Park District."

Hansbro serves on the executive leadership team at the Illinois Department of Corrections. She has also served as the chair of the Decatur Education Foundation, the Decatur Celebration Board of Directors, Midwest Day of Impact for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Hansbro volunteers at Splash Cove and is a member of the Decatur Community Partnership Board and Vice Chair of the Decatur Buildings Commission and Decatur Housing Authority.

“As a former city of Decatur and current state of Illinois employee, I understand multiple levels of government and the need to engage and be inclusive of all residents. I pledge to earnestly serve the people of our community, make tough decisions, and be a strong advocate for Decatur.” Hansbro said.