“We have some pretty good athletes coming to this game,” said Ancient Athletics Unit Manager Dan White. “For this event, we actually have the masters world record holder who will be competing, and I think we have a women's masters too.”
Around seven of the approximately 64 registered athletes are from the Decatur area, White said. The rest are coming from Chicago, Wisconsin, Iowa and other locations across the Midwest.
The games consist of nine main events reminiscent of ancient sports, such as tossing tree trunks and throwing hammers and stones. Generally, the strongest come out on top. Saturday’s events include caber toss, sheaf toss, heavy weight over bar, heavy weight for distance, light weight for distance, heavy hammer, light hammer, braemar stone and open stone.
The event is free for spectators, White said. There will be food trucks available to purchase meals. Celtic dancers will perform around 1 p.m. during the athletes’ lunch break, and other heritage and historical attractions will be offered.
The group Celtic Whistle will also be playing traditional music at the hotel bar from 7 to 9 p.m. following the games.
“I don't think people realize what a diverse sport it is,” White said.
Competitors range in age from 13 to above 60. There are both men’s and women’s categories.
White said he hopes to build more interest in the games with both athletes and spectators in Decatur.
“Just come out and see if it's something that interests you,” he said. “It's a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun to watch. And it's a lot of fun to participate in.”
Eric Ferguson, of Huntersville, N.C., places a torch into the cross during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Staci Ingram, Taylorsville, N.C., waits to announce her clan's arrival during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Amanda Ford, of Wilmington, N.C., prepares to throw a 28-pound weight during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Men and women competed in traditional Scottish events at the games such as the hammer throw, weight toss and the caber toss. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A woman dances as the band Seven Nations performs for the crowd during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Spectators watched demonstrations of sheep herding, highland dancing and listened to different bands and solo musicians perform among the large rocks and trees. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Greg Adams, of Raleigh, N.C., prepares to toss the 56-pound weight during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Men and women competed in traditional Scottish events at the games such as the hammer throw, weight toss and the caber toss. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A man is silhouetted by a cross made of torches during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Matt Turnbull, of Seattle, plays the bagpipes in the Highland Dancing competition during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Spectators watched demonstrations of sheep herding, highland dancing and listened to different bands and solo musicians perform among the large rocks and trees. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Elias Alexander, center, performs with Maura Shawn Scanlin, left, during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Members of various clans raise their arms in prayer during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. More than 100 men and women dressed in traditional Scottish attire stood and announced their families’ arrival for the games during the torchlight opening ceremony for a weekend of competition, music and friendship. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Job Marsh, of Marion, N.C., walks through MacRea Meadows during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
People representing several clans are led by Larry Suddreth, of Montezuma, N.C., right, as they prepare to announce their arrival during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A young woman performs in the Highland Dancing competition during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Kevin Miller, of Aiken, S.C., watches the competition during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Photos: Sheepherding and shepherd's pie at the 62nd Highland Games
As clouds rolled in, more than 100 men and women dressed in traditional Scottish attire stood and announced their families' arrival for the 62nd Grandfather Mountain Highland Games during a torchlight opening ceremony last weekend for an event filled with competition, music and friendship.
Each member announced their clan's name and placed a torch in a cross. After the clans were announced, the group formed a circle, held hands and prayed.
The games began Friday in the fog and rain — typical Scottish weather — but that didn't dampen the competition.
"If I don't get wet and muddy, I didn't try" said Sara Fleming, of Raleigh.
Men and women competed in traditional Scottish events such as the hammer throw, weight toss and the caber toss.
"There's nothing like it," said K'hall Lesemann, of Rock Hill, South Carolina.
John Ferguson manned the Ferguson Clan's tent, one of 124 clan tents circling MacRae Meadows in Linville, about 110 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Ferguson has attended the games for 36 years and greeted people with stories about the Fergusons of Scotland.
"The scenery, the music, the people, it's a great place to be," he said.
Spectators watched demonstrations of sheep herding, highland dancing and listened to different bands and solo musicians perform among the large rocks and trees in two groves near the field. They also scarfed down traditional Scottish foods such as shepherd's pie and Scottish eggs and haggis.
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Eric Ferguson, of Huntersville, N.C., places a torch into the cross during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Staci Ingram, Taylorsville, N.C., waits to announce her clan's arrival during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Amanda Ford, of Wilmington, N.C., prepares to throw a 28-pound weight during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Men and women competed in traditional Scottish events at the games such as the hammer throw, weight toss and the caber toss. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
A woman dances as the band Seven Nations performs for the crowd during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Spectators watched demonstrations of sheep herding, highland dancing and listened to different bands and solo musicians perform among the large rocks and trees. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Greg Adams, of Raleigh, N.C., prepares to toss the 56-pound weight during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Men and women competed in traditional Scottish events at the games such as the hammer throw, weight toss and the caber toss. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
A man is silhouetted by a cross made of torches during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Matt Turnbull, of Seattle, plays the bagpipes in the Highland Dancing competition during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Spectators watched demonstrations of sheep herding, highland dancing and listened to different bands and solo musicians perform among the large rocks and trees. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Elias Alexander, center, performs with Maura Shawn Scanlin, left, during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
A border collie herds sheep during an exhibition at the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Members of various clans raise their arms in prayer during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. More than 100 men and women dressed in traditional Scottish attire stood and announced their families’ arrival for the games during the torchlight opening ceremony for a weekend of competition, music and friendship. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Job Marsh, of Marion, N.C., walks through MacRea Meadows during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
People representing several clans are led by Larry Suddreth, of Montezuma, N.C., right, as they prepare to announce their arrival during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
A competitor prepares to throw the 56-pound weight during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
A young woman performs in the Highland Dancing competition during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Kevin Miller, of Aiken, S.C., watches the competition during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.