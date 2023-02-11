DECATUR — Fans lined the red carpet as honored guests entered A Night to Shine on Friday, cheering as each was announced, along with a little tidbit about their interests: This one's a Cubs fan. That one loves to dance.

Dressed in their best, with corsages and boutonnieres handed out at the entrance to the red carpet, 350 “honored guests” with ties to Macon Resources and other area organizations were all treated like royalty at the event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, with similar events going on all over the world. A year's planning and 450 volunteers, with added help from community partners, created a wonderland of decorations and fun for the honored guests at GT Church.

The Tim Tebow Association's A Night to Shine is organized in cooperation with local churches, and offered at no cost to people living with special needs, who are at least 14. Each event is unique, but most include the red carpet, a crowning ceremony where each participant receives a crown or tiara, and as much glamor as possible. The hope, according to the website, is to give the honored guests an unforgettable experience as a ministry of the participating churches, and as a way to share Christ's love. Volunteers undergo background checks and training to serve. Events were held in multiple countries and locations, from the U.S to Australia, Brazil to the Philippines.

The last time the event was held was 2019, prior to COVID, said Amy Bliefnick, president and chief executive officer of Macon Resources, so it was especially important to make it as glamorous as possible this year.

“We want to make them feel special,” she said. “It's a big night. It's a really big night, and it's fun, too. And it's special for the volunteers, too, because they get to enjoy the special activities. If you look at the faces of the volunteers, you can see they're having as much fun as the honored guests.”

After the honored guests walked the red carpet, an army of volunteer photographers posed them in front of backdrops for Hollywood premiere-style photos, which will be posted online. A photo booth was available for those who wanted more pictures. Even arrival was staged glamorously, with uniformed ushers welcoming them at the entry to the church.

“It's a night for them to feel special, to feel loved, to feel beautiful, to be able to dance with their friends, and it's a worldwide event, and we're so happy to be able to provide this opportunity,” Bliefnick said.

The youngest honored guest was 16, and the eldest, 87, she said. Members of the community donated dressy outfits for anyone who needed one, and hairdressers were available in the afternoon on Friday to help them all look their very best. Each honored guest was paired with a “buddy” volunteer, in some cases people who were already friends.

“I'm excited,” said Matthew Gregory, whose “buddy” was his friend, Brenda Wilcott. “The last time we had it was a couple of years ago and I was sad last year because of COVID. I remember how beautiful it was. It was so beautiful and I really, really missed it.”

Wilcott also attended as Gregory's buddy in 2019.

“His mom and I have been friends for longer than we care to admit,” Wilcott said, laughing. “She told me at a meeting that we were at a couple of months ago that Matt wanted me to come with him.”

Annie Ledwig and her buddy, Hannah Coleman, know each other through Coleman's aunt and uncle and have been friends, Coleman said, for about five years.

“We're good friends,” Ledwig said. “Aren't we?” she added to Coleman, who smiled and agreed. Ledwig was decked out in a black, sparkly evening dress that she said someone else chose for her, and she was pleased with their choice. “I love it,” she said, gently smoothing the skirt.

Zachary Scroggins couldn't stop smiling.

“I like this,” he said. “It's fun to come here.”

“This is a special night, with special people, celebrating life, and we're here with them,” said Scroggins' buddy, Eric Bruder. “This is what it's all about.”

Night to Shine 2023