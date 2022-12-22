Investigation turns up secret that gives Decatur police in Guns and Hoses title

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department has done it again.

The local officers raised $6,880.71 for the Salvation Army’s Guns and Hoses competition, which is a new record for the police, according to the agency.

“We know that this event raises money to help in our own community,” said Police Chief Shane Brandel. “So that brings the spirit out of all our officers and all first responders.”

On Thursday, Salvation Army representatives brought the Bell Ringers Traveling Trophy back to the Decatur Police Department at 707 W. South Side Drive.

The Decatur Fire Department had held onto the trophy for five years straight, until the Decatur Police Department won it last year. According to Brandel, the police discovered their competition’s tricks.

“Last year we exposed their cheating,” he said. “This year, even though they were trying to take money from children of our own officers, we still came out ahead.”

The first responders said they find the event to be entertaining.

“But we are just doing this for our community,” Brandel said. “We make a little joke out of it.”

The county and Decatur Fire Departments, Decatur Police Department and Macon County Sheriff Department were ringing bells for the Decatur Salvation Army on Dec. 9 and 10 in front of both Walmart stores and Sam’s Club as well as online for the virtual kettles. Together the first responders collected nearly $18,000 this year.

For 12 years, the friendly competition has brought together local first responders and raised more than $190,000.

“The group that raises the most money each year receives bragging rights for the year and has their names engraved on the Traveling Trophy,” said Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army’s director of development and community relations. “This year we have a repeat winner.”

The Guns and Hoses weekend was successful for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign, which has a goal of $600,000. The staff has to empty the first responders' kettles approximately every two hours, Karsten said.

“Even the best volunteer (bell ringer) can go five hours,” he said about the collection. “This is the most important two days of the entire campaign.”

Salvation Army’s Lt. Kenesa Debela has witnessed the outpouring of support during the competition. “$18,000 in two days, that says a lot for the community,” he said.

The competition shows the community's interest in local first responders and the Salvation Army, but it impacts many more, Debela said. “You’re giving to the person who is freezing out in the cold. You’re giving to the single mom who’s looking to make ends meet," he said. "You’re supporting the people in the community.”

With a week before the Christmas campaign deadline, the Salvation has met 83% of its goal. “But there really is no deadline,” Debela said. “The giving can continue throughout the year.”

In the past five years, the Decatur Ambulance Service joined the competition. The ambulance service, Abbott EMS, is new to the community and did not take part in this year's competition. The Salvation Army administration hopes the two agencies will partner again.

“And I hope we can get Maroa police and Mount Zion police,” Karsten said. “Even if they just came out for a shift, we could expand this thing.”

According to Debela, Guns and Hoses is an opportunity for the social service agency and the community to say thank you.

“It energizes the city as well,” he said.

