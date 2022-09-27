It's time to make reservations for Boo at the Zoo

DECATUR — Scovill Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo tickets are available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Admission is through reservations only at scovillzoo.com.

Treat stations, animal encounters, Halloween decorations and rides on the Endangered Species Carousel and Fright Night Express Train will be part of the festivities at the zoo, 71 South Country Club Road.

Volunteers are still needed to pass out treats.

Dates and times for this year's Boo at the Zoo will be weekdays 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28; and 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Admission into Boo at the Zoo is $6 per person to collect treats; $5 per person for those not collecting treats; children under age 2 years not collecting treats are free.

Fees for the train and carousel rides are $3 each.