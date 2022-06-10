Juneteenth celebration set for June 18 in Decatur's Central Park

The Freedom March will begin at 10:40 a.m. on the west side of the Macon County Courthouse and proceed to the celebration grounds in Central Park, with festivities there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guests include LaSonja Chargois; Bishop James Wills Sr., the Rev. Jerry Jones and the Fantastic Jones Family Singers of Springfield. Guest host will be Terrence “TAT” Taylor.
Live portrayals include Abe Lincoln, Rosa Parks, Supreme Justice Brown, and Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth. There will be a Kids Corner and trolley rides with Rosa Parks to visit the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum.
“Whenever the federal government takes recognition of something this important is a monumental time in history,” Marv Dampeer said. “This is an opportunity to get a history lesson. You can’t change people’s minds until you help them be aware.”
Evelyn Hood, founder and CEO of the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society in Decatur, talks about a new exhibit. Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan allows most museums to reopen with some restrictions.