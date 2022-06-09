Juneteenth celebration set for June 18

DECATUR -- The African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society will host the 28th annual Juneteenth National Freedom Day Celebration Fundraiser on Saturday, June 18, in downtown Decatur.

The Freedom March will begin at 10:40 a.m. on the west side of the Macon County Courthouse and proceed to the celebration grounds in Central Park, with festivities there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests include LaSonja Chargois; Bishop James Wills Sr., the Rev. Jerry Jones and the Fantastic Jones Family Singers of Springfield. Guest host will be Terrence “TAT” Taylor.

Live portrayals include Abe Lincoln, Rosa Parks, Supreme Justice Brown, and Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth. There will be a Kids Corner and trolley rides with Rosa Parks to visit the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

