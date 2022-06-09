Juneteenth celebration set for June 18

DECATUR -- The
African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society will host the 28th annual Juneteenth National Freedom Day Celebration Fundraiser on Saturday, June 18, in downtown Decatur.
The Freedom March will begin at 10:40 a.m. on the west side of the Macon County Courthouse and proceed to the celebration grounds in Central Park, with festivities there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guests include LaSonja Chargois; Bishop James Wills Sr., the Rev. Jerry Jones and the Fantastic Jones Family Singers of Springfield. Guest host will be Terrence “TAT” Taylor.
Live portrayals include Abe Lincoln, Rosa Parks, Supreme Justice Brown, and Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth. There will be a Kids Corner and trolley rides with Rosa Parks to visit the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum.
PHOTOS: Mt. Zion High School Class Creates Exhibit for African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mount Zion High School student Nathaniel Davis shares information with Cynthia Sweet about the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit during the opening event for it at the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mount Zion High School teacher Rich Hansen speaks to those in attendance during a ceremony at Central United Methodist Church for the opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit Monday at the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum next door. Hansen’s African-American Experience class created the exhibit.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mount Zion High School student Jakob Eagle shows his mother Heidi Eagle the work he did on the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit at the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday. A ceremony was held at Central United Methodist Church for the opening of the exhibit earlier in the evening.
