DECATUR — It was game on for kids across Decatur and Macon County on Saturday.

Opening day for the Decatur Park District Youth Baseball and Softball League brought nearly 500 youth ball players to Decatur’s Rotary Park, with hundreds more family members and guests in tow.

Park district officials say the league benefits the city both recreationally and economically.

“What I really like about my job is just having a program that the kids in the community can really enjoy,” said Erin Paulson, supervisor of Decatur Park District Youth Baseball and Softball.

The youth league gives kids a chance to learn about teamwork and build their self-esteem in a fun and safe environment, Paulson said.

Over 1,000 youth baseball and softball games are played at Rotary Park throughout the league’s season, said Tony Albertina, recreation supervisor for the park district. Combine that with field rentals and adult and youth club team tournaments and the park district is looking at over 3,000 games over the course of the summer, he said.

The park district expects the increase in traffic at the ball diamonds to bring in approximately $300,000 in additional revenue, Albertina said, primarily from guests traveling for state and national tournaments later in the summer. But any additional activity could also boost the local economy.

“The park district’s got a lot of stuff,” Albertina said. “When people come to town, they'll go to Splash Cove, our waterpark, they'll go to the mini golf, the zoo, but then they also visit other stuff. They’ll go do stuff in downtown. The biggest thing is they spend money here.”

While it might not bring as many outside visitors, both Paulson and Albertina said the city’s youth league is enjoyed by both kids and adults alike.

Sponsored by Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., the league has 477 players ranging in ages from 3 to 15. Coaches and parents said they appreciate how the league gets kids active outside instead of on electronic devices.

“It's great for them, (to) get them out of the house on the weekends or in the evenings and stuff like that, be active and be social,” said Cory Madsen, of Decatur. “I'd rather have my kids outside doing this than at home playing on a, whatever you call the things anymore.”

Madsen and his wife, Laura, volunteered to coach their grandson’s T-ball team. While coaching 3 and 4-year-olds can take a lot of energy, they said, it’s worth it.

“It’s fun at this age,” Cory Madsen said.

The league is a family affair for many other participants.

“I’ve been playing since I was allowed to,” said Brynna Conley, 11, of Decatur.

Conley joined the league as a T-ball player at just 3 years old. Now, she’s a pitcher in the softball division, and she thinks she got a head start by getting to learn so young.

Her brother, Bennett Conley, 5, playing his first season in the baseball division. He’s only in kindergarten, but played against some second graders on Saturday. But he said he enjoyed the challenge.

“I like that it’s not as easy as T-ball,” he said.

The Conleys also have a third sibling playing in the T-ball division. Their mother, Sarah Conley, expects a busy summer with three kids on three different teams, but she’s looking forward to it.

“It’s just so nice to be able to have them stay active in the summer,” she said.

