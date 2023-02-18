DECATUR — It doesn’t take much. Just an Easter egg, a few beans and a plastic spoon.

But with these everyday items, kids can flex their creativity — and make a whole lot of noise.

Children’s Museum of Illinois Director of Creative and Cheer Jayson Albright led the charge on Saturday as Decatur-area children crafted handmade noisemakers, hats and posters in preparation for a special Mardi Gras parade.

According to Albright, the parade was more than just a celebration for the kid crafters.

“They're going to see their work in the parade, you know, wear their hats and make their noise,” he said.

Albright said it’s rewarding to see how inventive kids can get with a relatively simple starting point.

“The coolest part is them taking these activities that we have designed and seeing them expand on them and build bigger and better,” Albright said. “That has been the coolest thing of the morning. And seeing how those ideas get shared from kid to kid and how it grows and it blossoms. That's kind of a nice metaphor for what we do here.”

One girl inspired other kids to start attaching streamers to their noise makers, for example. Another encouraged everyone to use pompoms.

While many of the kids present didn’t fully understand what Mardi Gras is, the celebration still allowed for lots of excitement.

“It's a fun excuse to roll up our sleeves and get kids doing and making and laughing,” Albright said.

According to the kids, that’s exactly what happened.

Ten-year-old Elizabeth Murray of Decatur said she was excited to take part in the Mardi Gras parade, which was a surprise since she came to the museum for another reason.

“I like doing the crafts upstairs,” said Murray. “I just like art.”

Murray and her younger brother, Miles, made one of multiple posters used to decorate golf cart “floats” for the parade. The golf carts were loaned out by the Country Club of Decatur.

After hours of crafting in the morning, around a dozen kids marched in their parade to show off their float decorations and cheer at passersby.

“My favorite part was marching,” said 3-year-old Aiden Wright of Decatur.

But even at the Children’s Museum, kids don’t get to have all the fun.

The museum’s Mardi Gras festivities will continue with a “Mardi Gras at the Museum” fundraiser event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, though this party is just for the museum’s 21-and-older fans.

Tickets are $60 per person or $110 for a pair. They can be purchased online at CMofIL.org/events or by phone at 217-423-5437. Proceeds will benefit the museum.

Rikki Parker, executive director of the museum, said things are starting to get back to normal at the museum following lots of pandemic changes.

“It feels really good to be back in just kind of the normal swing of things,” Parker said. “We've had great attendance in December and January and through this month, too. So it feels like we're really on the right track. And we've got new exhibits coming, we've got the climber, we've got a new water table. So I think by the end of 2023 it'll feel almost like a brand-new space.”

After Mardi Gras, the museum’s next big event will be the annual Duck Derby, which was held in September last year but will return to its normal May date this year.

“We're just excited to bring more fun events like this to the museum and to Decatur,” Parker said.

Close 1 of 18 History Corner: A Look Back 1992: Diane Mitchell reads the story "Over in the Meadow" during the Wednesday's Child program at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Listening intently are Jourdan Nicole, 4, and Daniel Finney, 4. 070719-dec-lif-junebestpics7 Nine-year-old Brooklyn Watson visited the Children’s Museum of Illinois with her family and was tempted to look inside a giant, seven-foot tall eyeball placed in the center of the second floor. SECONDARY Childrens_Train 6.26.19.JPG The new Z.O. & O. Express Train route takes riders past the Children's Museum of Illinois. Visitors can enjoy the longer track experience starting Friday. Eyeball 6.25.19.JPG (copy) "Peek Inside," the newest exhibit at the Children's Museum of Illinois, is expected to open in the next few days on the museum's second floor. Lee_John 6.25.19.JPG (copy) “The key is for the people to understand eye conditions,” said Dr. John Lee, shown inside the new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Illinois. “If they find diseases early, they eye can be treated or saved.” Lee designed the large eye and its educational focus. AT YOUR SEVICE Jack Joggerst, 5, has fun on Tuesday in the Super Service Center at one of the interactive sections on the first floor at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Jack was there with his sister, Claire Joggerst. Both are from Missouri but visiting family in Decatur. 4 Wallace_Bryant 5.04.19 Bryant Wallace, 4, gets excited after creating a big bubble on Saturday at The Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. More photos and a video at www.herald-review.com. Scovill Zoo train expansion 5.9.19 Progress of the Scovill Zoo train expansion project is shown near The Children’s Museum of Illinois Thursday. duckderby1 Ava Wetzel, 3, collects some ducks after one of the heats on Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. Wetzel is from Decatur. More photos and a video at herald-review.com. 17 Sullivan_Lea 4.12.19.JPG Lea Sullivan, 4, dances with Jasmine during the Fairy Tale Ball on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur. The event featured live animals, games, food and drink, princesses including Tinker Bell, Elsa, Jasmine, Saturday will feature Tinker Bell, Ariel, Moana. Saturday's hours are from 6pm-8pm. More photos at www.herald-review.com fairy tale hughes 0419 lsm.jpg Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Eilley Hughes gets a little help creating her magic wand during craft time at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Happy Noon Year 7 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Happy Noon Year 5 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Happy Noon Year 1 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Reising_Vivian 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Vivian Reising,4, dances with her mother Paige Reising in the museum dance area during “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. Happy Noon Year 9 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Smith_Maddie 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, California, play in confetti during the “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area. Smith Maddie Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, Calif., play in confetti during the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area. 