Kids discover nature, history at Rock Springs Harvest Fest

DECATUR — Hundreds of area residents visited Decatur's Rock Springs Nature Center on Saturday for its annual Fall Harvest Festival.

The event is a chance for kids and families to “celebrate conservation and celebrate fall,” said Beth Lane, a naturalist with the Macon County Conservation District.

“We get to come out here and we get to see the actual colors of the leaves,” Lane said. “Especially with the farm, we get to see historically how people used to celebrate fall. And it's a good way to get the public involved in things out here.”

In addition to the center’s regular offerings, like the Ecocenter museum exhibit, the harvest fest saw canoeing, pumpkin painting, archery, arts and crafts and a number of historical displays and tours at the Homestead Prairie Farm.

The festivities were a welcome break from regular weekday “hustling and bustling,” said Nicky Besser of Decatur, who brought her family to the event.

“I think it's important that they have the opportunity to spend time outside in nature, unplugged, and learning to discover, to ask questions to spark their wonder and creativity,” Besser said of her three children. “So to be able to come out here and kind of slow down, I think that's really special.”

Olive Besser, 4, and Wyatt Besser, 2, both named pumpkin painting as their favorite activity for the day.

“I love all the playground toys,” Wyatt Besser added.

A short walk from the Walk Springs Ecocenter, at the Homestead Prairie Farm house, visitors observed displays on old-fashioned toys, yarn spinning and historical farming practices. Built around 1850, the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Understanding history is important for appreciating and understanding conservation, said Brent Wielt, historic sites manager for the Macon County Conservation District.

“This is part of Decatur’s heritage and history, and we hope people will come and learn a little bit about their past,” Wielt said.

Wielt encouraged residents to visit the farm again for its candlelight tour at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The harvest festival was also a chance for the Macon County Conservation Foundation to fundraise for its continued conservation efforts.

The foundation helps fund the restoration of the district’s properties, said foundation board member Dave Rathje. Restoration practices, like removing invasive species and replanting native species, are significant investments, he said.

“Most of the restoration happens by hand. They don't use a lot of pesticides or insecticides or anything like that,” Rathje said. “A lot of it's just actually going out and hand cutting, hand pulling by a lot of volunteers. And then buying the different native grasses and trees and going back in and restoring them. So it's very labor intensive and very expensive.”

Rathje said residents can find out how to support the foundation on its website.

According to Lane, working with the conservation district is rewarding for many reasons. Her favorite part, though, is seeing what kids discover about themselves through their exploration.

“They might find something they actually love out here,” she said.