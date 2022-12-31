Kids ring in 2023 at Children's Museum celebration in Decatur

DECATUR — Kids from the Decatur area got to ring in 2023 a few hours before most celebrations even began.

The Children’s Museum of Illinois hosted its annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday, complete with music, activities and even a balloon drop when the clock struck noon.

CMIL Executive Director Rikki Parker said the celebration, which around 400 people attended, is one of the museum’s “best events.”

“The kids just get really excited for it,” she said. “The balloon drop is really fun. The anticipation kind of builds throughout the day as kids notice the balloons above. And then seeing the joy on their faces as the balloons kind of rain down, it's just really magical.”

“When these balloons drop, it's like nothing else we experience the rest of the year,” said CMIL Director of Creative and Cheer Jayson Albright.

The event completed what Parker and Albright called the museum’s “rebuilding year” after financial strains from the pandemic.

“I think we are well on the way to recovery,” Parker said. “Our attendance numbers are almost what they were in 2019 before the pandemic, and we have a lot of really fun and exciting events coming.”

For the kids in attendance, Noon Year was all about fun.

Nina Alameh, 3, who recently moved to Decatur with her family, said her favorite part about the celebration was “the balloons.”

Eric Dawson, 6, of Champaign said he couldn’t decide which exhibit was his favorite, but that the best part of his day was “spending time with my cousin.”

Dawson also had a quick answer for what he is looking forward to most in 2023: “Moving into second grade,” he said.

The CMIL directors said they also have lots to look forward to in the new year.

The museum should be home to a new water table exhibit illustrating all of Illinois’ water systems by next summer, Parker said. The new exhibit is centered on agriculture and is funded by the Illinois Soybean Association.

“We've already seen our first design illustrations of it, and it's just amazing. It's going to be a really, really cool opportunity to teach kids more about water, transportation and agriculture.”

For both Parker and Albright, though, the most exciting aspect of 2023 is the potential return of an iconic museum feature.

“Next year, fingers crossed, knock on all the things, the climber will be back,” Albright said.

The museum’s interactive “climber” exhibit, which extended upward from the center of the museum’s first floor for kids to climb up, was retired in 2017 because it was no longer structurally sound.

The new climber is designed and ready, Parker and Albright said, and will hopefully be installed in the coming year.

“With COVID, the project was kind of put on pause, and now we're really ramping up our efforts to get it completed,” Parker said.

Albright said 2023 will be pivotal in determining where the museum will be headed in the decades ahead.

“We’re at a very specific point here with the museum where we've been here for 30 years, and we're really assessing and working forward for what the next 30 years are going to be for this place,” Albright said. “So it's a really exciting time.”

Close 1 of 18 History Corner: A Look Back 1992: Diane Mitchell reads the story "Over in the Meadow" during the Wednesday's Child program at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Listening intently are Jourdan Nicole, 4, and Daniel Finney, 4. 070719-dec-lif-junebestpics7 Nine-year-old Brooklyn Watson visited the Children’s Museum of Illinois with her family and was tempted to look inside a giant, seven-foot tall eyeball placed in the center of the second floor. SECONDARY Childrens_Train 6.26.19.JPG The new Z.O. & O. Express Train route takes riders past the Children's Museum of Illinois. Visitors can enjoy the longer track experience starting Friday. Eyeball 6.25.19.JPG (copy) "Peek Inside," the newest exhibit at the Children's Museum of Illinois, is expected to open in the next few days on the museum's second floor. Lee_John 6.25.19.JPG (copy) “The key is for the people to understand eye conditions,” said Dr. John Lee, shown inside the new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Illinois. “If they find diseases early, they eye can be treated or saved.” Lee designed the large eye and its educational focus. AT YOUR SEVICE Jack Joggerst, 5, has fun on Tuesday in the Super Service Center at one of the interactive sections on the first floor at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Jack was there with his sister, Claire Joggerst. Both are from Missouri but visiting family in Decatur. 4 Wallace_Bryant 5.04.19 Bryant Wallace, 4, gets excited after creating a big bubble on Saturday at The Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. More photos and a video at www.herald-review.com. Scovill Zoo train expansion 5.9.19 Progress of the Scovill Zoo train expansion project is shown near The Children’s Museum of Illinois Thursday. duckderby1 Ava Wetzel, 3, collects some ducks after one of the heats on Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. Wetzel is from Decatur. More photos and a video at herald-review.com. 17 Sullivan_Lea 4.12.19.JPG Lea Sullivan, 4, dances with Jasmine during the Fairy Tale Ball on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur. The event featured live animals, games, food and drink, princesses including Tinker Bell, Elsa, Jasmine, Saturday will feature Tinker Bell, Ariel, Moana. Saturday's hours are from 6pm-8pm. More photos at www.herald-review.com fairy tale hughes 0419 lsm.jpg Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Eilley Hughes gets a little help creating her magic wand during craft time at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Happy Noon Year 7 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Happy Noon Year 5 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Happy Noon Year 1 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Reising_Vivian 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Vivian Reising,4, dances with her mother Paige Reising in the museum dance area during “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. Happy Noon Year 9 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Smith_Maddie 12.31.13.jpg Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, California, play in confetti during the “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area. Smith Maddie Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, Calif., play in confetti during the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area. 