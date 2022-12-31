 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CELEBRATION
HAPPY NOON YEAR

Kids ring in 2023 at Children's Museum celebration in Decatur

Kids ring in 2023 at Children's Museum of Illinois

Children from across Central Illinois ring in the new year with a balloon drop at the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Happy Noon Year Celebration.

DECATUR — Kids from the Decatur area got to ring in 2023 a few hours before most celebrations even began. 

The Children’s Museum of Illinois hosted its annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday, complete with music, activities and even a balloon drop when the clock struck noon. 

CMIL Executive Director Rikki Parker said the celebration, which around 400 people attended, is one of the museum’s “best events.” 

Happy Noon Year 2

From left to right: Decatur residents Lilly Wiley, 2; Violet Trudeau, 2; Brooklyn Trudeau, 5; and Sierra Creason decorate New Year glasses during the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday. 

“The kids just get really excited for it,” she said. “The balloon drop is really fun. The anticipation kind of builds throughout the day as kids notice the balloons above. And then seeing the joy on their faces as the balloons kind of rain down, it's just really magical.” 

“When these balloons drop, it's like nothing else we experience the rest of the year,” said CMIL Director of Creative and Cheer Jayson Albright. 

The event completed what Parker and Albright called the museum’s “rebuilding year” after financial strains from the pandemic. 

Happy Noon Year 3

Long Creek resident David Flanigan, 7, interacts with an exhibit at the Children's Museum of Illinois during its annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday.

“I think we are well on the way to recovery,” Parker said. “Our attendance numbers are almost what they were in 2019 before the pandemic, and we have a lot of really fun and exciting events coming.” 

For the kids in attendance, Noon Year was all about fun. 

Nina Alameh, 3, who recently moved to Decatur with her family, said her favorite part about the celebration was “the balloons.” 

Happy Noon Year 5

Nina Alameh, 3, of Decatur poses in her self-decorated crown during the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday. 

Eric Dawson, 6, of Champaign said he couldn’t decide which exhibit was his favorite, but that the best part of his day was “spending time with my cousin.” 

Dawson also had a quick answer for what he is looking forward to most in 2023: “Moving into second grade,” he said. 

Happy Noon Year 1

From left to right: Eric Dawson, 6, of Champaign, along with his mother, Cory Dawson, and sister, Kara Dawson, 4, decorate New Year glasses during the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday. 

The CMIL directors said they also have lots to look forward to in the new year. 

The museum should be home to a new water table exhibit illustrating all of Illinois’ water systems by next summer, Parker said. The new exhibit is centered on agriculture and is funded by the Illinois Soybean Association. 

“We've already seen our first design illustrations of it, and it's just amazing. It's going to be a really, really cool opportunity to teach kids more about water, transportation and agriculture.”

Happy Noon Year 4

Children celebrate after the balloon drop at the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday. 

For both Parker and Albright, though, the most exciting aspect of 2023 is the potential return of an iconic museum feature. 

“Next year, fingers crossed, knock on all the things, the climber will be back,” Albright said. 

Dogs rescued from the extreme cold in Decatur recovering

The museum’s interactive “climber” exhibit, which extended upward from the center of the museum’s first floor for kids to climb up, was retired in 2017 because it was no longer structurally sound. 

Happy Noon Year 6

Clockwise, from bottom left: Bryan Kenney; Rookey Kenney, 2; Hadley Houser, 3; Tiffany Houser; Howey Kenney, 4; and Holly Kenney decorate crowns during the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday.  

The new climber is designed and ready, Parker and Albright said, and will hopefully be installed in the coming year. 

“With COVID, the project was kind of put on pause, and now we're really ramping up our efforts to get it completed,” Parker said.  

Happy Noon Year 7

Brooklyn Lawson, 2, of Charleston smiles while waiting for the balloon drop at the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday. 

Albright said 2023 will be pivotal in determining where the museum will be headed in the decades ahead. 

“We’re at a very specific point here with the museum where we've been here for 30 years, and we're really assessing and working forward for what the next 30 years are going to be for this place,” Albright said. “So it's a really exciting time.” 

Happy Noon Year 8

Drew Flanigan, 5, of Long Creek warns other guests to keep their voices down ahead of the balloon drop at the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Happy Noon Year Celebration on Saturday. 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

