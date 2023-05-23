DECATUR — A baseball clinic for kids ages 8 to 13, led by former Major League outfielder Kevin Koslofski, will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Fans Field in Decatur.
Koslofski played for four seasons in the majors, with the Kansas City Royals from 1992-94 and with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1996.
The cost is $5 per child. For a registration form, call 217-791-1385 or email aynproductions@yahoo.com or visit Play It Again Sports.
A maximum of 25 kids will be accepted into the clinic.
