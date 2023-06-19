DECATUR — Visitors to the Decatur Public Library will have a chance to interact with history during an upcoming library event.
Kathryn Harris, a nationally known historian and retired library services director at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, will portray African American abolitionist and Underground Railroad "conductor" Harriet Tubman in a living history event on Saturday, June 24.
"Meet Harriet Tubman" will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the library's Madden Auditorium.
Tubman was an abolitionist, humanitarian and civil rights activist who guided slaves to freedom through multiple Underground Railroad trips before the Civil War.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public.
