Literary Evening coming to Culver House this Friday and Saturday

A little known but important Abraham Lincoln site is located 10 miles west of Decatur. Melody Arnold, chairperson of the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, and James Farris, head of the group's historical research and development committee, discuss the park's significance.
DECATUR — Decatur's
Culver House will open its doors this weekend for a
The Historic Decatur Foundation is hosting its Literary Evening at the Culver House event Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m.
According to the foundation, the event will feature "haunting performances" by local celebrities. Attendees will be able to tour the house and enjoy the works of some famous and some not-so-famous authors. Light refreshments will also be offered.
The foundation will also be paying tribute to Orv Graham, who performed at past literary evenings.
Reservations are required as seating is limited. Recommended donation amounts for guests are $20 per person and $35 per couple. Guests can register online at
culverhousedecatur.com, by calling 217-433-5274 or by email at culverhouse412@gmail.com.
Located at 412 W. Prairie St. in Decatur, the Culver House is a historic home originally built in 1888. The Historic Decatur Foundation owns the building and is working to continue restoring it to its former state.
'City of Decatur'
1950: Local representatives of the park board and civic groups gaze at the 'City of Decatur' after alighting from the plane following a short cruise over the city. The big silver DC-3 impressed observers during its short visit here. From left, Ralph Lorenz and Norman Lents, park board; Sid Rotz, Junior Chamber of Commerce; Dave Stoddard, Association of Commerce; Lacy Chandler, park district superintendent; and Paul J. Rodgers, Parks airline official.
H&R file photo
400-meter dash
1985: Cerro Gordo's Lisa Albro came in second in the 400-meter dash. Her twin sister, Lori, took second in the 100-meter hurdles.
H&R file photo
Agricultural Parade
1987: Clown 'Pockets' shakes hands with Charles Shafter, 2-year-old son of Leland and Susan Shafter of Decatur, while sister, Elizabeth, 4, looks on during the Agricultural Parade.
H&R file photo
Aldi on Illinois 121
H&R file photo
1991: Manager Garry Younker spent considerable time adjusting shelves and inspecting merchandise at the new Aldi food store on Illinois 121, across from Kmart Plaza. It is the second Aldi store in Decatur.
Allerton Mansion library
1946: Pictured is the main library at the Allerton Mansion in Allerton Park in Monticello.
H&R file photo
ASCS
1985: Jerry LaFayette watches as Barbara Markham, left, and Carol Steele punch records into the new computer system at the U.S. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service's Macon County office, 985 W. Pershing Road. LaFayette, county ASCS executive director, said four computer terminals, two printers and a central computer arrived. All of the office's records will be put on the computer and county ASCS office in the nation will have a computer system within two years.
H&R file photo
Blowing snow
1987: Motorist had trouble seeing because of the blowing snow on roads such as U.S. 51, pictured here near the Interstate 72 interchange.
H&R file photo
Braided rugs
1987: Helen Albin, 75, learned her craft of braiding rugs from her grandmother. She has been creating the rugs now for about 15 years.
H&R file photo
Capt. David L. Allen
1957: The old home of Capt. David L. Allen, with its odd octagonal tower, was a landmark on the south bank of the Sangamon River for many years. It was built for eventual use as a barn after construction of a stately mansion, which was never built due to Capt. Allen’s ill-fated financial ventures. The house was torn down about 1905.
H&R file photo
Cattle embryos
1986: Dr. Wayne Richter, left, and Dave James watch cattle embryos through a micromanipulator, used to split embryos.
H&R file photo
Checkers tournament
1977: Competing in a checkers tournament at the Decatur Boys Club are from left, Tony Randle, 14, Charles Taylor, 12, and James Beasley, 10. The tournament is one of a number of activities planned at the Boys Club at 863 E. Leafland Ave. in observance of National Boys Club Week.
H&R file photo
Coach John Alexander
1987: Coach John Alexander turned a 1-8 Warrensburg-Latham team last year into a state semifinalist this year.
H&R file photo
Corn Belt FS airplane
1987: A Corn Belt FS airplane sprays Terry Heinz's soybean field west of Argenta for bean leaf beetles.
H&R file photo
Diary
1950: Edgar H. Allen, retired Decatur attorney, began keeping a diary in 1904. He has since expanded it into a record of world affairs filling five big ledgers. He is shown in his study with the ledgers and a carefully kept card index file.
H&R file photo
Free ride
1985: You would think Mic, a golden retriever, would be grateful to Mike Dugan of Decatur for a free ride down a hill at Nelson Park Golf Course. But it didn't take too long before Mic decided he'd had enough and bailed out.
H&R file photo
Grand Avenue
1989: As blowing snow shrouded Decatur's Grand Avenue, these unidentified men helped push a car out of a snowdrift. The man on the left was a passing motorist and the man on the right a passenger in the stuck car.
H&R file photo
Historical mural
1984: Darlene Wilder, 19, is one of the 12 teenagers creating a historical mural on a wall just south of the Boys club of Decatur building at 859 N. Jasper St. The project sponsors are the Decatur Area Arts Council, Job Training and Partnership Act and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. the workers are paid minimum wage for 30 hours a week. Decatur artist Larry Wetherholt designed the mural, which begins with an Indian hunting a mastodon and is to end with Mr. T.
H&R file photo
International Popular Rotorcraft Association
1985: Ken Brock of Anaheim, Calif., is president of the International Popular Rotorcraft Association. He was one of the 75 people who brought his gyroplane to the Shelbyville County Airport, the site of the association's 23rd annual fly-in.
H&R file photo
Leslie Thomas Allen
1972: City Clerk Phyllis (Grotjan) Sands swears in Leslie Thomas Allen as the new Decatur city manager, center as Jack W. Loftus looks on.
H&R file photo
Macon County AAA
1943: A group of Macon County AAA community committeemen and members of the county committee take next year's farm outlook with a smile following a community committeeman's meeting on 1944's production plans. From left are Emerson Marshall, Willis Davis, Victor E. Peterson and J.R. Chapman, state AAA field man. In foreground are Bert Wise and Merrill Cullison. On the right side, from left are, Grover C. Hudelson, county committeeman; Howard R. Culp, county chairman; and Roy C. Kinser. In foreground are W.G. Jennings, county committeeman and John E. Sieg.
H&R file photo
Macon playoffs
1986: Macon's David Allen runs in the mud as he looks for room in the opening playoff victory over Bement. Although he's a sophomore, Allen has become Macon's most versatile player. The strongest player on the team, the 170-pound Allen is also a devastating blocker, plays middle guard on defense and also kicks.
H&R file photo
Millikin chief librarian
1937: Eugenia Allin, chief librarian at Millikin University, hands out keys, helps with reference books and generally presides over the library.
H&R file photo
Pilot Dudley Kelley
1967: Pilot Dudley Kelley and Decatur flight tower operator Roger Harper discuss conditions.
H&R file photo
Quicksilver MX
1983: Stuart Miller, 17, an Eisenhower High School senior, prepares for flight in his self-built ultralight Quicksilver MX.
H&R file photo
Ralph Allan
1980: Ralph Allan is known as a teacher, environmentalist, physical fitness advocate, athletic administrator and coach at Millikin University and in Decatur. But it was his 15 seasons as basketball coach at Millikin for which he is probably best known. Allan, second from right, visits with former players, from left, Alex Sarran, Scott Steagall, Bob Kowa and John Luttrell.
H&R file photo
Shoveling
1973: A typical scene in Decatur with David Jones of 2264 N. Water St. shoveling his way to the street after several inches of snow fell.
H&R file photo
Sleet storm
1912: One of the most severe sleet storms in Decatur's history occurred in March 1912. Decatur and Central Illinois was paralyzed for several days and it was weeks before all damage was repaired. This picture is of Broadway, now Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and William Street, but was typical of the wire service in that ice storm. Ice on trees was an inch thick. Lamp posts snapped off, trees were broken down and power was out.
H&R file photo
Snowplows
1968: Some businessmen hired their own snowplows to help keep them open. At the Steak-n-Shake drive-in at 1621 E. Eldorado St., a former Illinois Highway Division road grader, now owned by McElroy-Roland Machinery Co. of Springfield and loaned to Berry Construction Co., pushed the snow out of the way. Meanwhile, city and county plows were having a tough time opening, and keeping open, city and county streets.
H&R file photo
Stuck Volkswagen
1964: A driver finds himself and his Volkswagen stuck in a heap of snow on the streets in Decatur.
H&R file photo
Sweetness
1986: Barb Wilkin holds Sweetness and an unnamed baby goat on the Heartland Pygmy Goat Club of Decatur float in the Agricultural Parade.
H&R file photo
Take flight
A crowd gathers at the Decatur Airport for the first airmail flight to Indianapolis in 1938.
HERALD & REVIEW
