Literary Evening coming to Culver House this Friday and Saturday

DECATUR — Decatur's Culver House will open its doors this weekend for a

The Historic Decatur Foundation is hosting its Literary Evening at the Culver House event Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m.

According to the foundation, the event will feature "haunting performances" by local celebrities. Attendees will be able to tour the house and enjoy the works of some famous and some not-so-famous authors. Light refreshments will also be offered.

The foundation will also be paying tribute to Orv Graham, who performed at past literary evenings.

Reservations are required as seating is limited. Recommended donation amounts for guests are $20 per person and $35 per couple. Guests can register online at culverhousedecatur.com, by calling 217-433-5274 or by email at culverhouse412@gmail.com.

Located at 412 W. Prairie St. in Decatur, the Culver House is a historic home originally built in 1888. The Historic Decatur Foundation owns the building and is working to continue restoring it to its former state.