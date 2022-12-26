Macon County cancer event takes a new turn

DECATUR — Change can be difficult.
“But sometimes change is necessary,” said Lara Grobosky.
Grobosky is the former chair for the
Macon County Relay for Life. As the number of participants for the annual event began to dwindle, she and the Relay for Life committee decided to fundraise in another way.
Grobosky recently volunteered at an
American Cancer Society event in Southern Illinois. “And they engaged a lot more people than what Relay people do,” she said.
The new event, the
American Cancer Society Farm to Table of Macon County, is still in the planning stages. However, the fundraiser will gather the community to eat and drink, instead of run or walk. The three-hour event, scheduled for July 14, will offer tastings from various restaurants, breweries and wineries as well as the Richland Community College Culinary Arts students. Entrees, desserts and drinks will be part of the festivities. Other fundraising activities are being planned for the event. “Just a fun evening for adults, since there’s alcohol involved,” Grobosky said.
The event will take over where the Relay for Life stopped. “The money is going to the same place where Relay went,” Grobosky said. “It’s just not Relay for Life.”
For those interested in sponsoring or volunteering for the
American Cancer Society Farm to Table of Macon County, call 217-433-9348 or email lkg251@yahoo.com.
According to Grobosky, the decision to cancel the annual event was a difficult one.
The committee wanted to keep fundraising in Macon County. However, the number of participants in Relay for Life continued to fall.
“Years ago we had hundreds and hundreds of participants,” Grobosky said. “This year we didn’t even have a hundred.”
During the pandemic, Relay for Life was hosted virtually. According to the American Cancer Society, the Macon County event had already begun to see a decline in participants.
The American Cancer Society and its volunteers decided to try something new. “But it’s not to say Relay won’t come back to Macon County,” Grobosky said. “This is the way we need to go at this point.”
The survivor component continues to be a focus for the committee. “We will still honor our survivors,” Grobosky said. “Our survivors are our heart.”
Sponsorships are being sought. Volunteers are needed as well, including children during the survivors’ event.
“If you hate cancer and want to help us fundraise, get a hold of me,” Grobosky said.
Types of cancer on the rise
Cancer rates are rising worldwide and as the number of diagnosed cases continues stacking up year after year, it is predicted that cancer will surpass heart disease as the leading cause of death in America.
Cancer affects every one of us, whether it is ourselves, a family member, or a close friend. It is impossible to avoid its ubiquity. While many types of cancer are genetic, the risk of some can be decreased through a healthy diet, sufficient sleep, and
even wearing sunscreen during prolonged hours under the sun at the beach. And though the prognosis for many is often tragic, early detection and regular medical checks are not only the smart thing to do—they can save lives.
Using data from the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Stacker averaged the annual number of new cancer cases per 100,000 people in 2000 and in 2018 (the most recent year for comprehensive data) to determine the increasing trend of certain types of the disease. From there, Stacker compiled a list of nine cancers that have had the greatest jump in frequency within that 18-year period.
Read on to learn which forms of cancer are increasing.
#9. Pancreatic cancer
- New cases in 2000: 11.1 per 100,000 people
- New cases in 2018: 13.1 per 100,000 people
- Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2018: 18%
The pancreas is an organ behind the stomach that
releases hormones that help process sugar. Unfortunately, symptoms of pancreatic cancer rarely present themselves until the disease reaches a more advanced stage, by which time a cure is unlikely. Steve Jobs and Patrick Swayze both died from this cancer.
#8. Acute lymphocytic leukemia
- New cases in 2000: 1.5 per 100,000 people
- New cases in 2018: 1.8 per 100,000 people
- Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2018: 20%
Acute lymphocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer found mostly in children, occurs when abnormal white blood cells develop in the bone marrow. ALL gets into the bloodstream and, similar to other forms of cancer, can spread to other organs such as the liver and spleen. ALL has seen an increase in cases in the U.S., both in children and adults, with
death likely to occur in adults. Typical treatment for ALL in adults tends to be long-term chemotherapy, and in children, chemotherapy is given in three phases.
#7. Kidney and renal pelvis cancer
- New cases in 2000: 12.7 per 100,000 people
- New cases in 2018: 16.9 per 100,000 people
- Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2018: 33.1%
The renal pelvis is the part of the kidney that connects to tubes, called ureters, which carry urine to the bladder.
Typical symptoms of this disease are blood in the urine and constant back pain on one side. Surgery is a common form of treatment, including the removal of the entire kidney.
#5. Tongue cancer
- New cases in 2000: 2.7 per 100,000 people
- New cases in 2018: 3.7 per 100,000 people
- Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2018: 37%
There are different types of cancers that grow on the tongue. Tongue cancer is more common in older age groups and in men. Risk factors for tongue cancer include smoking, alcohol intake, and having the sexually transmitted disease HPV. Some symptoms of oral tongue cancer include a lump that resembles an ulcer. For base of tongue cancer, there’s minimal symptoms in the beginning stages but as the illness progresses, there’s difficulty swallowing and a sense of fullness in the throat.
#4. Liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer
- New cases in 2000: 5.1 per 100,000 people
- New cases in 2018: 8.3 per 100,000 people
- Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2018: 62.7%
Bile is produced in the liver. It then runs through a duct system and empties into the intestine. Cancer cells can develop from
both the liver and duct cells. Symptoms of this disease include jaundice, itchy skin, and weight loss. This form of cancer typically affects people over the age of 50.
#3. Tonsil cancer
- New cases in 2000: 1.4 per 100,000 people
- New cases in 2018: 2.3 per 100,000 people
- Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2018: 64.3%
Men are three times more likely than women to be diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Symptoms usually involve a constant sore throat, mouth pain, and difficulty chewing and/or swallowing. Tonsil cancer is usually diagnosed through blood tests and x-rays to examine if the tumor has spread to other areas of the body such as the lung. Treatment options for tonsil cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.
#1. Oropharyngeal cancer
- New cases in 2000: 0.4 per 100,000 people
- New cases in 2018: 0.8 per 100,000 people
- Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2018: 100%
Oropharyngeal cancer is when malignant cancer cells are detected in the oropharynx, the middle part of the throat. The oropharynx plays a huge role in where air, food, and fluids pass through. Oropharynx cancer has been on the rise for years with
10,850 deaths in the U.S. in 2021. Treatment options include chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
