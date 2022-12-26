Macon County cancer event takes a new turn

DECATUR — Change can be difficult.

“But sometimes change is necessary,” said Lara Grobosky.

Grobosky is the former chair for the Macon County Relay for Life. As the number of participants for the annual event began to dwindle, she and the Relay for Life committee decided to fundraise in another way.

Grobosky recently volunteered at an American Cancer Society event in Southern Illinois. “And they engaged a lot more people than what Relay people do,” she said.

The new event, the American Cancer Society Farm to Table of Macon County, is still in the planning stages. However, the fundraiser will gather the community to eat and drink, instead of run or walk. The three-hour event, scheduled for July 14, will offer tastings from various restaurants, breweries and wineries as well as the Richland Community College Culinary Arts students. Entrees, desserts and drinks will be part of the festivities. Other fundraising activities are being planned for the event. “Just a fun evening for adults, since there’s alcohol involved,” Grobosky said.

The event will take over where the Relay for Life stopped. “The money is going to the same place where Relay went,” Grobosky said. “It’s just not Relay for Life.”

American Cancer Society event For those interested in sponsoring or volunteering for the American Cancer Society Farm to Table of Macon County, call 217-433-9348 or email lkg251@yahoo.com.

According to Grobosky, the decision to cancel the annual event was a difficult one.

The committee wanted to keep fundraising in Macon County. However, the number of participants in Relay for Life continued to fall.

“Years ago we had hundreds and hundreds of participants,” Grobosky said. “This year we didn’t even have a hundred.”

During the pandemic, Relay for Life was hosted virtually. According to the American Cancer Society, the Macon County event had already begun to see a decline in participants.

The American Cancer Society and its volunteers decided to try something new. “But it’s not to say Relay won’t come back to Macon County,” Grobosky said. “This is the way we need to go at this point.”

The survivor component continues to be a focus for the committee. “We will still honor our survivors,” Grobosky said. “Our survivors are our heart.”

Sponsorships are being sought. Volunteers are needed as well, including children during the survivors’ event.

“If you hate cancer and want to help us fundraise, get a hold of me,” Grobosky said.

Types of cancer on the rise Types of cancer on the rise #10. Corpus and uterus cancer #9. Pancreatic cancer #8. Acute lymphocytic leukemia #7. Kidney and renal pelvis cancer #6. Skin cancer (excluding basal and squamous) #5. Tongue cancer #4. Liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer #3. Tonsil cancer #2. Thyroid cancer #1. Oropharyngeal cancer