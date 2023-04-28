DECATUR — Archie Wood works in the transportation industry at a local factory.

“You’ve really got to pay attention,” he said. “If you have an 80,000-pound something, any kind of small mistake can get you in big trouble.”

Wood admits many events throughout the workday are out of his control. “The key is to pay attention,” he said.

Wood was among the crowd of more than 50 people who gathered Friday evening at the Worker Memorial Monument on the Macon County Courthouse Lawn to honor workers who died on the job.

Six names — Russell J. Garver, Woodrow W. Edwards, Martin Church, Melvin Davis, Frank S. Lacey, and Mark Wooten — were added to the stone monument this year.

Workers Memorial Day, April 28, honors and recognizes individuals who have died or been seriously injured while on the job.

“Coming home isn’t always guaranteed,” said the ceremony’s guest speaker, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act went into effect more than 50 years ago. “It promised that every worker has a right to a safe job,” Moore Wolfe told the audience.

According to AFL-CIO statistics, an average of 343 people die everyday while on the job. “And many are never reported at all,” Moore Wolfe said.

The speakers acknowledged the recent accident that injured three employees at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant last week.

Although injuries and death can occur at any job, the mayor highlighted careers that can be a concern, such as healthcare and social workers.

“We’re in road construction season,” Moore Wolfe added.

The event, as well as the monument, was organized by Jim Taylor and Lloyd Holman.

Since the original marker was erected nearly 20 years ago, Taylor and Holman continue to add the names of workers they learn about. Throughout the years, more granite slabs have been added to the memorial.

During the ceremony, Holman read all 149 names etched in the stone monuments. “A lot of them are from the past,” he said. “You can see the progress that we have made in making the workplace safer. That’s not to say that there isn’t still problems out there, because there are.”

In order for his or her name to be added to the monument, the employee must have lived or worked in Macon County during the incident. The list of names dates back to 1888.

“Let this be a reminder to everybody in the community, that we’re watching all these workplaces, making sure that it is safe to go to work and come home in the same condition you left,” Holman said. “I’ve had too many friends that didn’t.”

