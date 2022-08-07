Macon County Conservation District award nearly $3M in grant funds

DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District announced on Friday it is the recipient of a nearly $3 million grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation. The agenda is to add 236 acres to the existing 370-acre Fort Daniel Conservation Area.

Plans for the area will be to restore native wildlife habitat over the next three years, which includes upland and pothole prairie, seasonal wetlands and oak savanna, the organization stated in a press release. Animals that will benefit include native wildlife, such as bees, butterflies, waterfowl, amphibians and common mammals.

The funds will also provide space for public recreation, including trails for hiking as well as bird and wildlife watching in the Fort Daniel Conservation Area.

All trails on the 236-acre addition will be open to the public after completion of the restoration process, which is expected to take three years.