DECATUR — The Macon County Fair will open with the crowning of royalty.

The fair’s queen pageant will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. Seven contestants will be competing this year.

The queen contestants are:

Nyasia Berry, 18, of Decatur, is a 2023 graduate of Eisenhower High School. She plans to attend Lake Land College in the fall, where she will major in business.

Morgan Binder, 17, of Decatur, is a 2023 graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School. She is attending The University of Alabama in the fall to study pre-law. She works as a nanny.

Faith Brownback, 18, of Macon, is a 2023 graduate of Meridian High School. She is attending Richland Community College in the fall, majoring in ag business. She is employed as a lifeguard at Splash Cove in Decatur.

Khadija Dear, 19, of Decatur, is a 2021 graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is currently employed at Archer Daniels Midland Co. in the security department. She plans to obtain a business degree and one day become a lawyer.

Madison Prasun, 18, of Decatur, is a 2022 graduate of St. Teresa High School. She will be a sophomore at Bradley University in the fall, where she is studying computer science with a concentration in data science. She is employed at the Country Club of Decatur as a server.

Kaitlyn Stewart, 18, of Decatur, is a 2023 graduate of Eisenhower High School. She plans to attend Lake Land College in the fall, majoring in nursing. She is employed at Decatur Memorial Hospital as an ER technician.

Jayla Waldhoff, 17, of Dalton City, is a senior at Mount Zion High School . She plans to study architecture after high school at a four-year university. She is employed at The Beach House and babysits.

After she is crowned, this year’s queen will be preside over this year's fair and will spend the of her reign promoting the Macon County Fair at community events.

Decatur resident Allison Stewart was named the 2022 Miss Macon County Fair Queen and will crown this year’s queen. Stewart was the first queen crowned at the fair since 2019.

In January, she competed in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield, placing in the top 15.

