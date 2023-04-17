DECATUR — Monday’s weather didn’t cool the Macon County Fair board’s excitement for the upcoming fair season.

Several members of the fair board held a news conference to announced new activities planned for one of the first county fairs of the year in Illinois.

The Macon County Fair will be June 7 through 11 at the fairground, extending the event by one day. Traditional fair activities include the carnival, queen pageant, food vendors, livestock competitions, the rodeo and tractor pulls. A complete listing of events, times and days can be found at maconcountyfair.com.

“For a lot of hardworking, blue color families in this community, the fair is kind of their vacation,” said Evan Hall, board president.

Downstate Harness Racing Classic will return to Decatur on the first day of the fair. “It is the largest horse race… anywhere you can go outside of Chicago in the state of Illinois,” Hall said. “We’re trying to make it more of a fun event.”

The Downstate Classic began in 1992 in Decatur, according to Hall. “It was here up until 2012,” he said. “That was a sad day when that tradition had been lost, because that was one of the biggest horse races in the state. We’re pretty proud that it’s back home.”

The board has scheduled other activities to create a classy event around the classic. The Chip McNeill Jazz Quartet will perform between the races throughout the day. Added to the festivities will be a decorated hat competition after the races. “Kind of like the Kentucky Derby tradition,” Hall said. “The fair queen is going to choose the best hat.”

Agriculture is important to the Macon County Fair. The sheep and goat shows have also been added to the livestock exhibitions. With a large winning purse, the board members expect a large turnout. Another competition, the Ranch Horse Sorting Competition, is intended for skill riders. “It’s more of a horse show atmosphere,” Hall said.

Garden tractors will have their own opportunity to compete during the Garden Tractor Pulls on Thursday. The list includes modified garden tractors or lawn mowers ready to pull, similar to a tractor pull.

Kid’s Ag Olympics and the Agricultural Public Speaking Exposition are new activities and competitions for the youth.

On Sunday, a non-denominational community worship service will be held with free admission.

Macon County Fair For the latest information on the 2023 Macon County Fair, visit www.maconcountyfair.com.

Each day of the fair will honor various populations in the community. Senior citizens, teachers, veterans and first responders will each have a day of free admission.

Several new and returning vendors will be set up at the fair, according to Jason White, director of vendors. “We’re showcasing a lot of new local companies coming in here with food booths,” he said. “With commercial vendors, we’re still taking applications.”

Vendors interested in registering for the fair should visit the website.

Since the fair has begun to grow and expand again, entertainment has been a focus, along with added agricultural aspects. Wendy Harned has scheduled a variety of acts, including the jazz band, national and local country artists and cover bands.

“We continue to add great things each year,” Harned said. “Entertainment is a major focus.”

The fair board has been trying to make the festival as affordable as possible, said treasurer Austin Pletsch. “To get this right, we spend a lot of time throughout the whole year to try to put on a fair available to the public,” he said.

The board relies on sponsorships as well as business and individual partnerships. More than 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the fair. “There’s a reason why they want to be sponsoring,” Pletsch said. “We want to provide a fair for agricultural education, a fair that gives children, adults, and families an opportunity to spend time here and keep the money here in Decatur.”

As the fair board attempts to expand the annual event, they continue to build on what they have already organized, said John Butts, board secretary. “We want to get back to the grassroots of what county fairs are all about,” he said.

