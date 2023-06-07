DECATUR — The second time's a charm.

The Macon County Fair opened Wednesday night with the crowning of the 2023 queen: Morgan Binder.

The 17-year-old Warresnburg-Latham High School graduate competed last year along with the outgoing queen Allison Stewart.

Binder said she is excited to spend her time at the Macon County Fair representing the crown. “The fair week is my favorite part,” she said. “I’m so excited for the demo derby.”

The rest of the year will be filled with preparation for the next pageant.

“I’m going to state,” Binder said.

Binder competed against six other women for the crown. The women had six weeks of preparations such as how to walk and pose while on stage. The pageant included a swimsuit, evening gown and communication competitions.

This story will be updated.

