DECATUR — The Macon County Fair Board is pleased with this year's fair.

“We went and stayed up late and tallied the numbers, and it was the best fair in 30 years,” said board President Evan Hall. “We had three grandstand shows sold out, the cattle show doubled in size, 300 head of hog, the goat show. All the new events were a big hit, and the downstate classic was a hit. It was financially good for the organization this year, and that can only help us put on a bigger fair next year.”

Final numbers aren't available until all the expenses are paid, he said, which will take about two weeks.

The board is already deep into planning next year's fair, he said.

“We've got a lot of good talent (on the board) who do a good job of organizing,” he said. “Our strategy was to go back to agriculture and those shows, and it's working. We heard nice compliments about the updates to the bathrooms and grounds, and the community being supportive and enjoying themselves.”

84 photos of the Macon County Fair from 1924 to today Paratrooper Marvin Meyer Boot race Jumps Hampshire gilt Sassy's All Greased pole Kelli Benner 1985 Ribbons Hold on tight Pileup at the pole Title seekers Reserve champion Grand champion barrow Final racing Spreading manure In the wings Setting the pace Off-road entry 1985 4-H queen and king Suffolk ewe lambs 1985 Napping E-e-e-e-e-asy does it 1985 Electrician Mike Coppas Off the track Don Meadows Pace Way Final turn 1981 4-H Royalty 1982 prince and princess Princess and Prince Goat stitchery Ribbons Rain Abe Lincoln 1925 1924-2 Beef barn Jog Time 1932 Grandstand Carnival operator 1971 Fairground is a busy place Carnival lights Judging cattle Savage 1976 Fair Grand champion boar Lights point the way Record Tap dancer Saanen Lights Moment of truth At track Airview Lights Carnival kaleidoscope 4-H Royalty Fair opens Cattle in line Royalty Sheep Columbia Ram Lamb Lights Taking a break 4-H competition 1975 Big fair attractions 4-H Royalty Shy performer 4-H Royalty 1981 4-H Royalty Grandstand Aerial Midway Debris 1924 Jack Butts