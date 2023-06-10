DECATUR — Gentry Dunkirk of Morrisonville was at the Macon County Fair to show his pigs, but during a lull, he decided to visit the Macon County Farm Bureau's Ag Olympics.

One event was heaving a bale of straw over a horizontal bar, and each time you succeed, they raise the bar a little higher.

“I'm going to show this guy how it's done,” Gentry said with a grin after another boy struggled a bit to accomplish the task, and he managed to easily toss the bale over the bar at every level, even the highest one that was higher than his head, though that one at least presented a challenge.

The fair kicked off Wednesday and continues through Sunday, with scheduled events on the final day including a car show, gospel concert and demolition derby.

A version of the Ag Olympics used to be a regular feature of the fair, said Lance Muirhead, the Macon County Farm Bureau Young Leaders chairman, but it ended about 20 years ago. As a child, he always attended and enjoyed the activities, so when he became chairman of the Young Leaders and a member of the county fair board, he brought it back this year.

Activities included roping a bull made out of PVC pipe, which sisters Anneliese and Michaela Winston had a go at. Anneliese, 7, sat by the “bull's” head while Michaela wielded the lasso.

“It's a lot harder than it looks,” said Michaela, 9.

The girls are from Washington, Ill., visiting grandparents Mark and Teresa Chenoweth of rural Decatur.

Milking the cow was also harder than it looks, though Nick Ray, 7, said he didn't have much trouble. He got down on his knees to peer under the wooden cutout of a cow to see how it all worked before giving it a try. Little brother Bash, 4, just sat down on the stool and squirted “milk” — actually water in a bucket outfitted with rubber teats — all over the place. The boys live in Argenta with parents Maggie and Todd Ray.

Most of the activities were just for fun, but the pedal tractor pull winners received trophies, and several kids were already lined up well before the event began. The final event of the day was an egg toss, always guaranteed to be messy fun.

“It's just free activities for kids of all sorts of ages to come out to the fair and do some hands-on farming activities,” Muirheid said. “Some farm kids show up, and some are kids who maybe didn't get to grow up on a farm to try activities they maybe wouldn't get a chance to try otherwise.”

