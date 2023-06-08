DECATUR — The second time's a charm.

The Macon County Fair opened Wednesday night with the crowning of the 2023 queen.

Serving as the 2023 Macon County Fair Queen will be Morgan Binder.

The 17-year-old Warresnburg-Latham High School graduate competed last year along with the outgoing queen Allison Stewart.

Macon County Fair schedule For more information on the Macon County Fair schedule, price of admission and hours, visit www.maconcountyfair.com.

Binder said she is excited to spend her time at the Macon County Fair as the queen. “The fair week is my favorite part,” she said. “I’m so excited for the demo derby.”

The rest of the year will be filled with preparation for the next pageant.

“I’m going to state,” Binder said.

Binder competed this year against six other women for the crown. The pageant included swimsuit, evening gown and communication competitions. The women had six weeks of preparation, such as how to walk and pose while on stage.

Stewart said she used her reign to network and meet new people, form friendships and take part in community services. “I remember my first few days as queen at the fair like it was yesterday,” Stewart said.

The queen reminisced about a prevalent moment when a Black girl came up to her to say “Oh my goodness, We have a Black queen,” Stewart repeated. “That moment still to this day makes me emotional because I was once that little girl, the little girl who needed to see someone who looked like her in a positive position like this.”

Competing in the Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant was a highlight for the outgoing queen. “I came out in the top 15,” Stewart said. “It was a tiring weekend, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Opening day for the fair provided a few new features to the festival. The Harness Races’ Down State Classic kicked off events with nine races highlighting three-year-old fillies and colts. Fans in the stands were invited to participate in the Derby Hat Contest. Elaborate hats, similar to those worn during the Kentucky Derby, were voted on by a secret judge. Decatur resident Kathy Byerly dawned a blue and white headpiece earning her the award. She said she purchased the hat online. “But it took three tries to get the right hat,” she said.

Byerly admits she wants to attend a Kentucky Derby race someday. The local harness races were her first visit to the fairgrounds race. “But we just came for the fun,” she said.

The fair will continue until Sunday with daily highlights including the Rodeo and the Agricultural Public Speaking Contest on Friday, the Trail Riders Horse show, the swine show, tractor pulls, the Big 10 Standardbred Harness Races and the Kid’s Ag Olympics on Saturday, and the Gospel Concert, Demolition Derby, steer and heifer show, and the Classic and Muscle Car show on Sunday.

New food vendors have been added to the list of traditional carnival foods. Shopping vendors have an area devoted to their products in the Maltas Building. Throughout the event, tickets for the carnival rides are available. The antique tractors are on display at the 4-H Building.

84 photos of the Macon County Fair from 1924 to today Paratrooper Marvin Meyer Boot race Jumps Hampshire gilt Sassy's All Greased pole Kelli Benner 1985 Ribbons Hold on tight Pileup at the pole Title seekers Reserve champion Grand champion barrow Final racing Spreading manure In the wings Setting the pace Off-road entry 1985 4-H queen and king Suffolk ewe lambs 1985 Napping E-e-e-e-e-asy does it 1985 Electrician Mike Coppas Off the track Don Meadows Pace Way Final turn 1981 4-H Royalty 1982 prince and princess Princess and Prince Goat stitchery Ribbons Rain Abe Lincoln 1925 1924-2 Beef barn Jog Time 1932 Grandstand Carnival operator 1971 Fairground is a busy place Carnival lights Judging cattle Savage 1976 Fair Grand champion boar Lights point the way Record Tap dancer Saanen Lights Moment of truth At track Airview Lights Carnival kaleidoscope 4-H Royalty Fair opens Cattle in line Royalty Sheep Columbia Ram Lamb Lights Taking a break 4-H competition 1975 Big fair attractions 4-H Royalty Shy performer 4-H Royalty 1981 4-H Royalty Grandstand Aerial Midway Debris 1924 Jack Butts