DECATUR — The Macon County Fair is special to Decatur resident Donald Collins.

“I was there 60 years taking care of the fairgrounds,” he said.

This year’s festival will begin on Wednesday, June 7, with the traditional carnival, fair food and grandstand events, and end on Sunday, June 11.

Collins, 91, said he is taking a break this year to enjoy the festivities. However, he has already left his mark.

Outside of the grandstand hangs a sign with his name on it; “Donald Collins Racetrack.”

“After I retired, they put that sign up there,” he said. “That’s a pretty good deal for being that many years and giving all my work. I appreciated it.”

Other employees and volunteers are ready for the fair as well.

“I’ve been excited for a little while,” said manager Monica Anderson. “But it takes a lot to get ready.”

Anderson admits her favorite fair event is the demolition derby. “And it’s a big draw,” she said.

Other events include the queen pageant, livestock competitions, the rodeo and tractor pulls. A complete listing of events, times and days can be found at maconcountyfair.com.

Macon County Fair Queen The Macon County Fair Queen pageant will be Wednesday, June 7, in the Decatur Building on the Macon County Fairgrounds. More information on the contestants can be found on A3.

One of the more anticipated events is the Downstate Harness Racing Classic, which will return to Decatur on the first day of the fair. “It is the largest horse race… anywhere you can go outside of Chicago in the state of Illinois,” said Fair President Evan Hall.

The last harness race in Macon County was in 2013.

According to LeAnn Shinn, the secretary/treasurer of the Downstate Classic, the Macon County Fair harness races have the potential of setting record downstate classic purses. “That’s an encouraging thing for the horsemen,” she said.

Three-year-old colts and fillies will compete during the fair. Races including two-year-old horses will be held in August at the Brown County Fair.

Several of last year’s winners from the two-year-old competition are expected to race in Decatur this year. “We have some strong candidates,” Shinn said about the Macon County races.

A Jazz quartet and a decorated hat competition have been added to the races’ festivities. “Kind of like the Kentucky Derby tradition,” Hall said.

Other additions to the fair include the garden tractor pulls on Thursday with modified garden tractors or lawn mowers, similar to a tractor pull.

Kid’s Ag Olympics and the Agricultural Public Speaking Exposition are also new activities and competitions for the youth.

Since safety is a concern for families, police and ambulance services will be on hand throughout the opening hours of the fair. A volunteer operations crew will roam the fairgrounds for added security. Tyler Gibbons is one of the volunteers.

“We need more things to bring the community together, especially after COVID,” he said. “Stuff like this really brings people out. You get to see the kids having fun. And they get to experience the agricultural side of what we put on here.”

Construction and refurbishing buildings have been part of the fair changes. Two older buildings were recently demolished, making way for more parking. “They were two old rickety barns,” Anderson said. “It’s a nice improvement.”

The Macon County Fair recently struggled to gain an audience. “But the last two or three years, it’s really been coming up,” Collins said. “I hope it keeps coming up.”

This year, Collins said he plans to sit among the other fans in the grandstand.

“The fair is really my thing,” he said. “I didn’t mind giving my time for 60 years.”

84 photos of the Macon County Fair from 1924 to today Paratrooper Marvin Meyer Boot race Jumps Hampshire gilt Sassy's All Greased pole Kelli Benner 1985 Ribbons Hold on tight Pileup at the pole Title seekers Reserve champion Grand champion barrow Final racing Spreading manure In the wings Setting the pace Off-road entry 1985 4-H queen and king Suffolk ewe lambs 1985 Napping E-e-e-e-e-asy does it 1985 Electrician Mike Coppas Off the track Don Meadows Pace Way Final turn 1981 4-H Royalty 1982 prince and princess Princess and Prince Goat stitchery Ribbons Rain Abe Lincoln 1925 1924-2 Beef barn Jog Time 1932 Grandstand Carnival operator 1971 Fairground is a busy place Carnival lights Judging cattle Savage 1976 Fair Grand champion boar Lights point the way Record Tap dancer Saanen Lights Moment of truth At track Airview Lights Carnival kaleidoscope 4-H Royalty Fair opens Cattle in line Royalty Sheep Columbia Ram Lamb Lights Taking a break 4-H competition 1975 Big fair attractions 4-H Royalty Shy performer 4-H Royalty 1981 4-H Royalty Grandstand Aerial Midway Debris 1924 Jack Butts