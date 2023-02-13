DECATUR — Adults and children will each have their own Mardi Gras parties at the Children's Museum of Illinois.

The New Orleans themed party for the grown ups will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event will feature Louisiana cuisine by Jeremy Morris catering service, The Box-Decatur.

Beverages will be provided by Famous Wine and Spirits. King Cakes will be prepared by Wildflour Artisan Bakery. The Sidewalk Stompers will provide the night's entertainment.

Tickets for the event are $60 per person or $110 for couples.

The children will have their own parade on Feb. 18. Golf carts will be decorated by kids beginning at 11 a.m. with the parade beginning at 1 p.m. as the carts are driven around the museum's parking lot.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CMofIL.org or the museum at 55 S. Country Club Road, or call 217-423-5437.

