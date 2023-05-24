There will be several opportunities to honor the lives lost during war by those serving their country at Memorial Day events this weekend in Decatur.
- Retired Marine Corps Col. Robert R. Tyler will be the featured speaker at a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Fairview Park Pavilion. The service is hosted by the the Veterans Assistance Commission of Macon County.
- Graceland Cemetery will once again display its Avenue of Flags and will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Korean War Memorial. Each American flag used to honor a military veteran measures 9½ feet wide and 5 feet tall and is erected with a copy of the veteran's dog tags. The flags are placed along the paths near the Korean War Memorial, and will remain until Tuesday.
- Terry Lovekamp will officiate a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Mount Gilead Cemetery at South Franklin Street Road and Mount Gilead Road.
- Graceland Cemetery will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Korean War Memorial.
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 99, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Decatur, will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries to foster fellowship as people take time to remember the fallen. The event starts at 1 p.m. Monday, May. 29.