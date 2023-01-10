Miller Lite Open returns to Decatur-area bars

DECATUR — The Miller Lite Open will return after a two-year break due to the pandemic, on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Formerly known as the Barstool Open, the event features participants traveling to six separate miniature golf courses throughout Decatur’s watering holes.

“You choose a course, sign up with a team of four and then go to each one of those establishments,” said Jenny Dawson Sheehy, human resources director for Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy.

Teams will meet at Sliderz Bar and Grill in Long Creek or the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel in Decatur. Both locations will host their own events to kick off and end the event.

“At the end of the day you get bussed back to your corresponding hub,” Dawson Sheehy said. “Then there’s a post party.”

This is the first year Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy has been the recipient of the event’s fundraising efforts. “The last time we did it, we were addressed as the Youth Advocacy Program,” Dawson Sheehy said. “We were in the process of merging with Webster Cantrell Hall.”

WCYA serves more than 2,000 children and families in Central Illinois every month, according to the agency. Proceeds from this weekend’s event will help fund various programs, including foster care, adoptions, counseling, housing, and parenting education.

For those still interested in participating, visit the WCYA website. “And it is good people watching,” Dawson Sheehy said.

The miniature golf event began with the same concept 20 years ago with the proceeds going to United Cerebral Palsy. George A. Mueller Beer Co. has remained a partner with the event throughout the years.

Joe Campbell, owner of the Winery, has been a part of the event since the beginning as well. In the past, he worked for Lock, Stock and Barrel.

A few rounds of miniature golf is ideal for post-holiday fun, he said.

“It’s a nice busy day for us too,” he said. “We’re happy to be busy in the middle of January.”

The groups will remain at each location from 30 minutes to an hour.

“Just long enough to play the hole,” Campbell said. “Then they are all just a short bus ride to the next.”

The Winery’s back room will be filled with miniature golf games.

Volunteers direct the game and keep score. “So they can enjoy the day,” Campbell said about the players.

