Miller Lite Open returns to Decatur-area bars

“At the end of the day you get bussed back to your corresponding hub,” Dawson Sheehy said. “Then there’s a post party.”
This is the first year Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy has been the recipient of the event’s fundraising efforts. “The last time we did it, we were addressed as the Youth Advocacy Program,” Dawson Sheehy said. “We were in the process of merging with Webster Cantrell Hall.”
WCYA serves more than 2,000 children and families in Central Illinois every month, according to the agency. Proceeds from this weekend’s event will help fund various programs, including foster care, adoptions, counseling, housing, and parenting education.
For those still interested in participating, visit the WCYA website. “And it is good people watching,” Dawson Sheehy said.
The miniature golf event began with the same concept 20 years ago with the proceeds going to United Cerebral Palsy. George A. Mueller Beer Co. has remained a partner with the event throughout the years.
Joe Campbell, owner of the Winery, has been a part of the event since the beginning as well. In the past, he worked for Lock, Stock and Barrel.
A few rounds of miniature golf is ideal for post-holiday fun, he said.
“It’s a nice busy day for us too,” he said. “We’re happy to be busy in the middle of January.”
The groups will remain at each location from 30 minutes to an hour.
“Just long enough to play the hole,” Campbell said. “Then they are all just a short bus ride to the next.”
The Winery’s back room will be filled with miniature golf games.
Volunteers direct the game and keep score. “So they can enjoy the day,” Campbell said about the players.
GALLERY: Barstool Open through the years
