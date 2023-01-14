 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVENTS
BACK ON COURSE

Miller Lite Open returns with good drinks for a good cause in Decatur

  • 0

The Miller Lite Open returned on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

DECATUR — Winning is nice, but most of the teams playing in the Miller Lite Open weren't there to win.

“It's a good way to get together with friends and just have some fun,” said Jaxson Nelson, who participated in his first Open on Saturday.

The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow

Jaxson Nelson plays mini golf at Doherty's Pubs and Pins on their leprechaun-themed hole during the Miller Lite Open on Saturday. 

The Miller Lite Open took two years off during COVID, said organizer Jenny Dawson Sheehy. This is the first year back, and with a little more than 400 teams and 41 bars participating, it's slightly smaller than in previous years.

It takes six months to plan the event, which lays out “courses” of six watering holes. Participants meet at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel or at Sliderz to board buses which deliver them to their stops and take them back at the end of the day for an after-party.

Proceeds benefit Webster-Cantrell Youth Advocacy, supporting all of its programs like counseling, foster care, adoption and parenting classes.

Students and families reach out to agencies during a one-stop-shop

Dawson Sheehy worked for United Cerebral Palsy in the past and organizing the event, then called The Barstool Open, was part of her job. When the office closed, she moved to Webster-Cantrell Hall as human resources director and kept the event going, rechristened the Miller Lite Open. George A. Mueller Beer Co. has been a supporter throughout both versions.

William Lawless, wife Tisa, his niece Martha Wacaser and her boyfriend, Greg Davis, formed a team because it was for a good cause and a chance to have some fun together, he said. Wearing matching shirts with their team name, “Moo Bi-Atch,” they alternately laughed and cheered each other on while consistently missing the hole at Doherty's Pub and Pins.

Mini golf

William Lawless takes his turn during the Miller Lite Open at Doherty's Pub and Pins on Saturday. 

“I've done Barstool for at least 10 years,” said Emily Phillips. “It's so much fun. (Two friends) came from St. Louis and this is their first time. Their significant others have done it for at least seven or eight years. It's for a good cause, it's fun and you get to go places you don't normally go.”

That's one of the purposes of setting up different courses, Dawson Sheehy said. The registration page online offers a choice of various groups of establishments and urges teams to choose a course that will include businesses they haven't visited before.

Phillips said she's lived in Decatur all her life and likes to discover new places to go.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

