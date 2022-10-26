Millikin, Richland bringing more Halloween events to Decatur

DECATUR — Millikin University and Richland Community College are both offering upcoming Halloween events for Decatur families.
Millikin University will host its annual Boo at MU Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the University Commons.
In addition to trunk-or-treating in the parking lot, other activities offered at the event include family-friendly crafts and movies inside the commons. PawPrint Ministries will also bring dogs to visit with trick-or-treaters.
Boo at MU is free and open to the public.
On Monday, the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center is partnering with Richland for a Halloween night trick-or-treating event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the training center campus.
The event, which was last held in 2019, will be run by the police recruits of Class 22-18. Kids can trick-or-treat for candy and play various family-friendly Halloween games.
People are also reading…
The MCLETC facilities are located at 2450 S. Business Route 51 in Decatur. Guests can park at 1095 Rotary Way, where trollies will be on standby to shuttle families to the training center for the festivities.
10 last-minute DIY Halloween costumes
1. Daria Morgendorffer
2. Stranger Things Eleven
Still thinking about that season of "Stranger Things" you binged in three days? This Eleven costume is easy to pull together with a Peter Pan collar dress and a navy blue windbreaker.
3. Wednesday Addams
4. Instagram Filter
5. Indiana Jones
Spending a lot of money on a costume you’ll only wear one day a year can feel a lot like buying yet another ugly bridesmaid dress. This Indian Jones costume from @itsjessakuhduh is a great example of how to pull together a costume from items you already have in your closet.
6. Carrie
7. Zombie Family
8. Pumpkin
9. Reggie from Rocket Power
10. Bubble Tea
October is filled with family activities, but they often aren't cheap. If you’re looking for an affordable way to spend an afternoon, try thes…
The best way to get into the Halloween spirit is by streaming some spooky flicks. Here are the best Halloween films on Hulu, from scary thrill…
It’s October again, and you know what that means: It’s time to trick your pets into a Halloween costume and reward them with a whole lot of treats.