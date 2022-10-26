Millikin, Richland bringing more Halloween events to Decatur

DECATUR — Millikin University and Richland Community College are both offering upcoming Halloween events for Decatur families.

Millikin University will host its annual Boo at MU Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the University Commons.

In addition to trunk-or-treating in the parking lot, other activities offered at the event include family-friendly crafts and movies inside the commons. PawPrint Ministries will also bring dogs to visit with trick-or-treaters.

Boo at MU is free and open to the public.

On Monday, the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center is partnering with Richland for a Halloween night trick-or-treating event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the training center campus.

The event, which was last held in 2019, will be run by the police recruits of Class 22-18. Kids can trick-or-treat for candy and play various family-friendly Halloween games.

The MCLETC facilities are located at 2450 S. Business Route 51 in Decatur. Guests can park at 1095 Rotary Way, where trollies will be on standby to shuttle families to the training center for the festivities.