DECATUR — Dustin Hodge, 13, brought his mom, Nikki, to Millikin University Saturday afternoon to see the various aspects of the music business.

“I wanted to see what people are selling and what’s going on in the community,” he said.

The Arthur family found several businesses related to music at the Midwest Music Expo in Millikin’s University Commons.

As a young drummer with the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra, Dustin was one of the people the organizers wanted to reach.

“He thinks he might want to do music for a living,” said his mother. “So we try to hit up things like this, people he can network with. You never know what you’re going to get coming to things like this.”

Live entertainment was performed in the cafeteria throughout the event. Several of the bands brought original songs to a panel of industry professionals. Other event features included speakers, lunch and vendors highlighting publishers, video production, equipment, fashion and other artwork.

The event was founded in 2019 by Millikin instructor Martin Atkins.

“We’re trying to find that balance between people in the community,” he said.

The professionals who have participated in the Midwest Music Expo include website producers, lawyers, producers, artists and Millikin alumni working in the industry.

“One aspect of this is ‘how do we get students out into the field’,” Atkins said. “One way is to bring the field into here and make these relationships happen.”

This year the Midwest Music Expo will expand to Chicago. The event will be held for two days, June 23 and 24, in the Bridgeport Arts District.

“As that expands, we want to build this pipeline of creativity and entrepreneurial stuff going between Chicago and Decatur,” Atkins said.

The Midwest Music Expo is coordinated and operated by Millikin’s music business students. They are focusing on the local businesses as well introducing others to industry professionals.

“By being out in the community we can elevate people,” Atkins said. “Hopefully make a difference.”

According to organizer Rebecca Mendenhall, the university wants a connection with the community.

“One of the biggest things we’ve tried to do is find these local businesses that want to get more attention, or the new, small businesses that are just starting out, and give them a platform to elevate themselves and be seen,” she said. “It’s a win-win all around.”

Benny Smith, owner of the multimedia production company Suite 704, produced a podcast while visitors walked among the vendors. As a Millikin alum, he was also invited to speak at the event.

“I remember being at WJMU (the university’s radio station), and was just learning how to use the equipment,” he said. “Now, you see how everything turned out.”

Smith was also part of a panel discussing why performers need a studio.

“If you’re an artist, your main job should be as an artist,” he said. “When you’re in a professional studio, you have somebody who can give you guidance and help you along and develop your project.”

First Step Records is an on-campus student-run venture. “One of the coolest things we do is make collaboration vinyls and CDs,” said Millikin student Nektar Kayte.

Proceeds from the sale of the music are split between FSR and charities, such as CASA, Ukrainian Red Cross, Northeastern Community Fund and IncSpot. Musicians include local artists, students and alumni, according to Kayte.

Many of the Midwest Music Expo’s performances were provided by Millikin musicians. Nino Baker and Will Long, both majoring in commercial music, were the first to play during the classical guitar ensemble set. “This is just another opportunity,” Long said, having performed publicly since he was 12 years old. “This is my second year doing this.”

Millikin is a performance learning college, allowing the students hands-on opportunities. “The program sets us up to be successful in the music industry,” Baker said. “It teaches you about your instrument, everything about the recording studio, everything about the industry.”