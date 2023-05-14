DECATUR — If life at home with the kids was starting to feel like a zoo on Mother’s Day, there was always the option of packing the cubs up in the car and taking them to let off some steam at a real one.

It proved just the ticket at Decatur’s Scovill Zoo as the facility celebrated motherhood all weekend with free admission for moms and a free keepsake plant to take back to the home den.

The one thing the zoo couldn’t orchestrate was the weather, but still managed to avoid a walk on the wild side even there: Saturday’s deluge held off until the end of the day, and Sunday dawned overcast and a bit humid but with relatively tame temperatures.

Cooper Skelley still found it all a bit of a yawn but, at just 2 months old, the wild running-around days of his Decatur youth have yet to come. Sunday afternoon found him nestled safe in the crook of mommy Jessica Schuerman’s arm while they both watched Cooper’s 1½-year-old brother Memphis pet a baby goat under the watchful eye of grandmother Dawn Schuerman.

On some distant future occasion the kids will no doubt take Jessica Schuerman out to wine and dine her on the special day set aside for celebrating motherhood. But not yet.

“We'll probably just go home after this and enjoy the time with them and then get them ready for bed and then ready and up early in the morning,” said Mom with a smile. “Yes, life goes on.”

Heather Purdeu, Scovill Zoo’s registrar, who normally finds herself exploring a thicket of computer records, was out and about helping oversee operations on Sunday as moms and offspring ebbed and flowed.

She said there was lots going on: “We have our lemur mom out there with her lemur babies, we have a goat mom in the petting zoo and, of course, we have our prairie dogs with lots of different prairie dog pups you can see in their exhibit as well.

“It’s a Mother’s Day for animals and humans alike today.”

Not all the critter moms were terrestrial, however. The penguins zipped and dived and nudged the clear glass walls of their big tank enclosure, hoping against hope that the humans watching them — 4-year-old Brenlee Ananias and brother Asher, 3 — came bearing fish along with their giggles of delight.

Their 35-year-old mom, Erica Ananias, said the family had made the trip from their Ashland hometown and this was their first visit to Scovill. She had seen Scovill’s ever-popular Z.O. & O. Express Train rides online and thought the place sounded fun for a Mother’s Day afternoon.

“So we’re like, ‘Let’s go somewhere different’, and it looks like there are a lot of things to do here,” she added.

At that point 10-year-old son John took off in pursuit of a wandering peacock with dazzling white plumage and it was time for the family to move on. Asked if there would be some pampered treatment awaiting the matriarch after the zoo trip, oldest daughter Keely, 15, answered with the boldness of youth.

“We’re going to take her home and make her clean,” she said with a cheeky grin.

The child did appear to be kidding.

GALLERY: Scovill Zoo through the years Zoo pens Baby burro Cuddling goats Charlie Brown Self Start Posing goat Fancy feathers Peacock Malayan sun bear New surroundings Elusive prey Greeting the goats Scovill Farm Zoo goats Angora kid Sharing popcorn Boa constrictor Toucan Burro and Shetland pony Scottish Highlands cow Baby llamas Spider monkey Roberta the bobcat Raccoons Attention-getter