Mount Auburn's Farmers' Picnic continues on Saturday

MOUNT AUBURN — The Mount Auburn Farmers' Picnic will continue with activities on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the community park.

Activities include a breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with Mona Dunn and Myrna Whitehead as grand marshals. The amusements begin at noon.

Hansbro selected to serve on Decatur Park District board

Other activities throughout the day include a visit from Twinkles the Clown, an ice cream social, soap box derby, chili cookoff, bags tournament, pork chop dinner and live entertainment in the evening.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

