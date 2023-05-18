DECATUR — Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial will lead a native plant gardening event at the park this weekend.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Native Garden, located at the east end of the park.

Guests will get to examine the garden and learn about what works and what doesn't when working with native plants. Expert gardeners will be available to answer questions.

In case of rain, activities will take place at the Railsplitter Pavilion.

Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park is about 10 miles straight west of Decatur. Guests can take Old Route 36 past Harristown to Lincoln Memorial Parkway and travel south 4 miles. The park is on the east side of the road.

For more information about the event, contact Jeannie Barnes at jespaleum1@aol.com or visit the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial Facebook page.

