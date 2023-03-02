DECATUR — Nelson Park Pavilion No. 1 has become dangerously deteriorated.

“For the last couple of years, we've been monitoring the pavilion,” said Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard. “We started to notice, a couple of years ago, some areas where the slate tiles on the roof were coming loose. We did an engineering study along with a set of bids about a year ago to address this.”

The pavilion was built in the 1930s using construction methods that would never be used today, he said, with the steel supports encased in concrete. When it was first built, nails could be driven into that concrete to hold the slate tiles on the roof. The park district sought bids in 2021 to remove and replace the roof with a traditional roof. The bids were $1.7 million just to remove what's there, he said, so by the time it was replaced, the total project would cost north of $2 million.

The park district can't afford that, he said, so some hard decisions have to be made.

“Once you start taking that (roof) off, you're going to find things you didn't know were there,” he said. “The plans then were not as detailed as today's architectural plans.”

The pavilion has an open area and an enclosed one that includes a second-floor apartment once used by park district personnel. For now, the pavilion is enclosed by a fence to keep people out because, Gerhard said, there's a risk that falling slate roofing or even a collapse of the roof, which shows numerous cracks around steel supports, could injure someone. The contractor the park district consulted would use robotic equipment to drop the existing roof due to the danger, but that would destroy the floor and it, too, would have to be replaced.

On Wednesday morning, a park supervisor brought Gerhard a large piece of slate roofing that had fallen off, big enough to injure someone, and that prompted the fence being erected around the pavilion.

“We've had a combination of, with COVID, the large scale events have dwindled,” Gerhard said. “The pavilion hasn't been used that much. But we don't have $2 million. We've looked for grant opportunities. Rodney Davis tried to help us before he left office. We couldn't get a grant. There's not a lot of historic preservation grants out there. Folks want to build new. We are wrestling with what to do and in the meantime, we have shut down the pavilion while we continue to evaluate our options.”

He informed the park board of the situation at the meeting on Wednesday, where the board approved a $1.2 million solar panel system for the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. The good news is that rebates and incentives mean that system will only cost the park district $115,000, with Millikin University paying $115,000, for a total of $230,000 that will save the park district about $80,000 annually in power bills.

