'Operation Obstacle' race set for Sept. 24 at Richland Community College

DECATUR — The second annual "Operation Obstacle: The Race to End Veteran Suicide," a 2-mile obstacle course, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Workforce Development Institute at Richland Community College.

The event is in observance of Veterans Suicide Prevention Month in September and presented by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention Team and Richland Community College.

The event is open to the public with obstacles, medals, goodie bags, snacks and water available for all finishers. Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers. A brief opening ceremony will honor veterans with the presentation of the flag, the national anthem and a brief speech from the Suicide Prevention Team.

Proceeds will go toward Richland Community College’s Student Veterans Resource Center to help student veterans and service members with financial challenges to education.

To register for the event, visit www.richland.edu/OperationObstacle/.