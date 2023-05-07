FORSYTH — The heavens had opened earlier Sunday and it had been raining cats and dogs, but the "hogs" still turned out in force to beseech celestial insurance.

The occasion was the 31st Blessing of the Bikes service hosted by Forsyth’s Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership with the laying on of hands carried out by Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church and members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association.

“We prayed for good weather,” said Jim High, vice president of the CMA Decatur chapter, which is called the Heavenly Chariots. “We’ve got over 200 bikes here.”

High, 79, rides a Honda Goldwing trike, but the vast bulk of those seeking God’s assurance they would be riding safe appeared to be Harley-Davidson riders or hogs, as they’ve been known since the 1920s.

There were stereotypical big guys with graying beards wrapped in a bovine herd’s worth of leather lined up over the place for a blessing. And there were much more petite riders who don’t quite fit the standard-issue biker profile, like Caitlin Lore of Lincoln, who was there with her mom, Kelly Whittington from Tuscola.

“I am here because it’s a great day to fellowship with other bikers,” said Lore, 36. “But also just the idea of being blessed for our ride this season just makes me feel so much more comfortable being out on the road.”

Her 59-year-old mom said there is also much more going on out on a bike than zipping from A to B. Mom said she started riding 10 years ago after her own mom died and she sought a way to help cope with the tremendous sense of loss.

“I thought I needed something new, something to make me feel empowered and better and to lift my spirits,” added Whittington. “And being out on my motorcycle does that; when I am feeling down I can get out and I don’t care if it’s riding 10 miles or 50 miles, it just feels really good; we call it wind therapy.”

Pastor Brenda Nevitt of Glad Tidings addressed the crowd and asked if they had noticed all those “under construction” signs dotted all over Decatur. She told the riders that all of us are under construction as we seek to be better people on the long journey of life.

“And as you see those orange and black signs, just remember, ‘I am under construction, I am working at it, and I am getting better every day' — and God will bless you as you do that.”

Pastor Matt Samuels from the church quoted from the Bible and cited Isaiah 41:10: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: Be not dismayed; for I am thy God.”

Samuels told the riders those who put their faith in God don’t need to fear jumping on their bikes or going out into a world that seems full of danger and strife and controversy. “Never, ever, doubt that Jesus loves you,” he said.

And then, with a mighty roar of hog engines, the blessings began.

