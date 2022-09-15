 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overlook Adventure Park plans Glow Ropes Course Saturday night

  • 0

DECATUR — Overlook Adventure Park will host its first Glow Ropes Course event from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 17, at the Nelson Park recreational area.

The ropes course will be lit by LED lights. Guests can take the course in 30-minute intervals.

Fall Fling craft sale will be at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital

Prices are $9 for ages 4 through 12 and $12 for ages 13 and up.

Reservations are required for this event by calling 217-429-7750.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city of Izium after Russian retreat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News