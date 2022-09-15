Overlook Adventure Park plans Glow Ropes Course Saturday night

DECATUR — Overlook Adventure Park will host its first Glow Ropes Course event from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 17, at the Nelson Park recreational area.
The ropes course will be lit by LED lights. Guests can take the course in 30-minute intervals.
Prices are $9 for ages 4 through 12 and $12 for ages 13 and up.
Reservations are required for this event by calling 217-429-7750.
