DECATUR — Cousins Marie Taylor, 8, and Ava Farmer, 7, have more than fun when they go to a Decatur park during the summer.

They also get enjoy lunch.

“My meal’s good,” Ava said. “Except I don’t like chicken nuggets.”

“But we’ve had burgers and wraps,” Marie said.

Since June 5, the Decatur Park District's yellow hat park leaders have been serving up lunches and playing with neighborhood children in nine local parks. The Summer Lunch Program will be available every weekday until the end of July.

Tami Farmer and her sister Linda Taylor meet at Monroe Park to feed their grandchildren. the opportunity to socialize with each other is an added benefit.

“We let them eat and play,” Farmer said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The grandmothers babysit the children during the summer. “So I don’t want all my food ate up in my home,” Farmer said. “This helps out a whole lot.”

“And me and my sister, we get to talk,” Taylor said.

The families take part in other programs throughout Decatur, including Scovill Zoo’s free admission day on Thursdays and various library activities.

“We try to at least,” Taylor said about their summertime participation.

The park district’s park leaders, recognizable by their yellow hats, lead organized games, but have been known to participate in a game of basketball with the older children.

“They play with them, swing them, play ball with them,” Farmer said. “I don’t have to do anything but stand or sit here, or do whatever I want.”

The free meals and activities are available for children ages 18 and under.

The Decatur Park District has offered the summer programs for more than 85 years. Farmer was once a park leader when all-day programs were offered. “The kids really need something,” she said.

Joseph VanUytven, 19, dawns the yellow hat as he greets the neighborhood children. He surprises the kids each day with a different menu.

Tuesday’s meal included chicken nuggets, celery, peanut butter, an orange, and milk. “It changes everyday,” VanUytven said. “We’ve had broccoli, carrots, dried cranberries, tomatoes.”

VanUytven said he enjoys the job.

“It’s a lunch program,” he said. “So we just hand the food out and play with them.”

