DECATUR – In spite of the sudden closing of Akorn Phamaceuticals last month, the company team is still planning to participate in Polar Plunge.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge will be Saturday, March 4, in front of The Beach House in Nelson Park. The event supports Special Olympics.

“It's very humbling to us that they continue to do this,” Special Olympics director Joanie Keyes said of the Akorn employees. “For the last couple of years, they have been, statewide, the corporation that has raised the most money of any Polar Plungers, $10,000 from employees and Akorn matched that.

I don't know if all of them will be plunging, but some have gone ahead and support Special Olympics despite their situation, and that's pretty amazing.”

Plungers who wish to register on the day of the event can do so beginning at 10 a.m., and there will also be registration 4 to 7 p.m. March 2 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 520 E. North St. Groups can pick up their sweatshirts and other souvenir merchandise will be available, and will also be for sale on Saturday at the event.

The Beach House will provide lunch after the event for $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.

On Saturday, the first group will enter the water at noon, but prior to that, groups can line up for group photos beginning shortly after 11 a.m. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will speak during opening ceremonies, which begin at 11:30 a.m. Plungers already number more than 289, Keyes said, and that number usually rises significantly after the morning registration the day of the event.

The Polar Plunge's eldest participant for the last decade, Jackie Francisco, passed away in October, Keyes said, but her fondest wish was that her family would continue to support Special Olympics, and her grandchildren will plunge in her honor.

Though Friday's weather is forecast to be wet and miserable, Saturday looks much better, with sunny skies and highs in the high 40s.

“We'll have a great day no matter what,” she said. “Everybody has a good time, and we appreciate all the support.”

