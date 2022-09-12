Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday

DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend.

Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park.

Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see more than 400 guests at the event, the number of guests who visited the last Decatur Pride in 2019.

“We're pretty excited about this,” Schleeter said. “There seems to be a lot of interest.”

The events kick off with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a pets of pride contest and pet fashion show at 11:45 a.m. Pride Fest is also family friendly, Schleeter said, and will feature a drag queen story hour at 12:45 p.m. and a youth drag show at 1:30 p.m.

There will be live music and DJ performances on the main stage starting at 2:15 p.m., with the Voice of Pride singing competition starting at 5 p.m. The day’s main event, a drag show featuring performances by local drag queens, begins at 6:30 p.m. Food and retail vendors will also be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schleeter said that for the local LGBTQ community, Pride Fest is more than just another event.

“It helps the LGBTQ+ population to come out and take pride in who they are,” he said. “It's also important because a lot of the things are being done in other states to remove rights of LGBTQ persons, so it's a way of saying we're not going to stand for that.”

Pride Fest is also an opportunity for all people to show support for the LGBTQ community, he said.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe made a proclamation declaring Sept. 17 Pride Day in Decatur and Pride Fest as the official celebration.

For more information, go to the Decatur Pride Facebook page.