Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday

DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend.
Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see more than 400 guests at the event, the number of guests who visited the last Decatur Pride in 2019. “We're pretty excited about this,” Schleeter said. “There seems to be a lot of interest.”
The events kick off with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a pets of pride contest and pet fashion show at 11:45 a.m. Pride Fest is also family friendly, Schleeter said, and will feature a drag queen story hour at 12:45 p.m. and a youth drag show at 1:30 p.m. There will be live music and DJ performances on the main stage starting at 2:15 p.m., with the Voice of Pride singing competition starting at 5 p.m. The day’s main event, a drag show featuring performances by local drag queens, begins at 6:30 p.m. Food and retail vendors will also be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Schleeter said that for the local LGBTQ community, Pride Fest is more than just another event. “It helps the LGBTQ+ population to come out and take pride in who they are,” he said. “It's also important because a lot of the things are being done in other states to remove rights of LGBTQ persons, so it's a way of saying we're not going to stand for that.” Pride Fest is also an opportunity for all people to show support for the LGBTQ community, he said.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe made a proclamation declaring Sept. 17 Pride Day in Decatur and Pride Fest as the official celebration.
For more information, go to the Decatur Pride Facebook page .
Decatur Pride Festival attendees Ethan Vance, left, Hailey Snuffer, center left, Aaron Meador, center right, and Lillian Distelrata, right, wear pride flags while walking through the festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central park.
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
Hailey Snuffer, left, and Lillian Distelrata, right, hug Ethan Vance, center, during the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday at Decatur's Central Park.
Decatur Pride board member Kaia Ball says pride means hope for the future during Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
The second annual Decatur Pride Festival has residents from around Decatur attend on Saturday and show their pride in a welcoming environment at Decatur's Central Park.
Decatur resident Krystal Johnson and her dog Della Baby win the Pet Pride competition during the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
Decatur Pride president Jonathan Reed speaks at the opening ceremony of the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
Macon County Youth Pride lead organizer August Francis speaks at the opening ceremony of the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
Sarah King and her cat Katniss compete in Pet Pride on Saturday at the Decatur Pride Festival in Decatur's Central Park.
Decatur Pride and Macon County Youth Pride board members from left, Marcus Wilder, Eddy Brockway, Jonathan Reed, Gillian Broaddus, and August Francis work at the festival information table during the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park. Decatur Pride organized the event for Saturday.
Decatur Pride Festival attendees Lillian Distelrata, left, Aaron Meador, center, and Hailey Snuffer, right, embrace Ethan Vance during the festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
Sabrina Cothern, 6, left, and Sara Cothern, right, at the Unitarian Universal Fellowship table during the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
Judith Holbrook, left, and Leanne Mull, right, visit the PFLAG table during the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
Sam Downs and his dog Scooter attend the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
Aaron Meador, left, Ethan Vance, center, and Lillian Distelrata, right, attend the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
Blue Mound resident Marty Deetz and her dog Miya attend the Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
Kira Stubblefield, 20, and Dominique Harris, 23, attend the Decatur Pride festival on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park.
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
The Decatur Pride Festival on Saturday October 5 in Decatur's Central Park
