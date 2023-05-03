SHELBYVILLE — The road entering the Coon Creek Recreation will be closed May 8-19, preventing access to Lake Shelbyville's Coon Creek Campground and Boat Ramp areas.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the closures, which will allow for work on a sewer line project, apply to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Lone Point Boat Ramp can be used as the alternative ramp for this area.
