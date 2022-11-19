Runners brave cold for Decatur's 48th annual Turkey Trot

DECATUR — Over 200 walkers and runners braved frigid temperatures on Saturday morning for the Decatur Park District’s 48th annual Turkey Trot.

Though temperatures at Fairview Park lingered below 20 degrees with strong winds, the unusually bitter weather didn’t keep participants from ages as young as 7 to over 70 from working up a sweat.

Decatur Park District Recreation Supervisor Gabrielle Cliff said she was impressed at the turnout.

“I think it's a pretty cool event,” Cliff said. “Everybody gets to come out, even though it's super cold out. Everybody gets to come out and enjoy a good run.”

Races offered Saturday included 5k and 10k runs, a 5k walk and a “tot trot” for the youngest runners. Only the top three finishers in each category received awards, but all participants were entered in a drawing to win one of 10 frozen turkeys to take home for Thanksgiving.

Celeste Gram, 16, and Augustus Striglos, 17, both of Decatur, said they were motivated to show up despite the cold in part because they were both top finishers at last year’s Turkey Trot.

“We’re reigning champs,” Gram said with a laugh. “(We came) to go for the glory again.”

On that mission, the two were successful. Both Gram and Striglos were the top overall 5k finishers in their gender groups. But both said winning wasn’t the best part of the race.

“It's just fun,” Striglos said. “It's just a cool moment with the rest of our community to get to see other runners, and it's fun because you're all in it together. Everyone's just as cold as you are.”

The race was also a good off-season training opportunity for the student athletes, they said.

“It's nice because it's a chance to go for a low-stakes race where you’re not just out for a fun run, but you're not stressing about whether it's going to lead to something bigger,” Gram said. “It's just an opportunity to meet some new people and have a fun experience and clear your head a bit.”

Gram’s father, Chris Gram, said he was happy to see so many fellow runners out braving the cold, and that he enjoyed being able to run with his daughter.

“I enjoyed this,” he said. “This is my second Turkey Trot, and it was fun.”

For those who didn’t participate in the Turkey Trot, Cliff said the park district is always working on future opportunities for community members to have fun and get involved.

“We like to do things for the community and do what we can to do something for everybody,” Cliff said. “And we try to include everybody in every aspect of (what we do).”

The district’s next big event is the Trees on the Tees tree festival at Hickory Point Golf Course next month. Cliff said the event will be “huge.” People can find more information about Trees on Tees tickets at www.decatur-parks.org/trees-on-the-tees.

“We're really excited about that,” she said.