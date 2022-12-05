 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Santa Claus schedules flights to Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — Santa Claus will be landing in Decatur on Saturday, Dec. 10, for quick visits with area children.

A helicopter will bring St. Nick for fly-in visits to four neighborhood parks. He will greet the children, distribute candy canes and collect letters before leaving to visit the next park. 

See the Herald & Review's Giving Tuesday directory

Park locations and times:

  • 10 a.m. at South Shores Park
  • 10:45 a.m. at Hess Park
  • 11:30 a.m. at Garfield Park
  • 12:15 p.m. at Hickory Point Golf Course

For more information, visit the Decatur Park District's Facebook page.

8 archive photos of Decatur celebrating the Christmas season

Let's dig into the Herald & Review archives and look at these photos from the past. 

1 of 8

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge clouds of ash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News